expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Sean McBride, The Movie Guy

MOVIE GUY — Boys State provides fascinating look at America’s political future

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Friday, August 14, 2020

Boys State is the annual program sponsored by the American Legion where high school students are given a crash course on the American political system. They gather to form a mock legislature and campaign to be elected as the teenage versions of governors, senators and judges.

I took part in the program in 1983, and while I recall it being a lot of fun, it didn’t ignite a passion in me for political service. I wonder if things might have been different if I’d attended the Boys State at the center on the new Apple+ documentary.

Boys State takes place at the Texas gathering in 2018 and follows a handful of boys as they careen through their mock election process. At its most basic level, this film recreates the tension of a national political race. The filmmakers have been following a handful of the participants, so it’s only natural that we would be invested in the outcome of their campaigns.

But the real power of this film is how it delves into the minds of these young men. These are teenagers who have a budding interest in going into politics when they grow up. Their optimistic views of political service to the country service are inspiring. Then again, some of their jaded thoughts on American politics are also quite distressing.

It’s curious that the film draws such divisive reactions. There are some audiences who see the clear-eyed young men in this film and think that there is hope for us yet. Things look rosy if this is an early portrait of our future leaders. Then again, there are others who note that these young men have already learned the power of mudslinging and smear campaigns. I shudder to think of what the future might look like if they are already so adept at playing dirty politics.

Any film that can stir up such a range of emotions is obviously very well made. Kudos to the filmmakers who reportedly deployed a half-dozen camera teams in order to cover the sprawling event. And credit them for being smart enough in pre-production to be able to lock onto the major candidates, even though they were unknown students mere days before the event began.

It’s not a perfect film. The documentary might have benefitted by showcasing a few other points of view. It should also be noted that, according to my sister, Girls State is where the real drama happens.

Perhaps there’s a sequel to come. Either way, Boys State is a fascinating documentary and a thrilling/terrifying look at America’s political future—a must see for anyone who is a political junkie.

Boys State is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

 

Movie reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published each week by Port Arthur Newsmedia and seen weekly on KFDM and Fox4. Sean welcomes your comments via email at smcbride@sbgtv.com.

 

Boys State

Apple TV+

Directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

Rated PG-13

Local

TPC outlines demolition process, increased noise

Local

Port Neches sets budget proposal, hearing for tax rate

BREAKING NEWS

SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Entergy representative, demanding payment

Local

PAISD breaks down student rules for virtual etiquette, which include mask wearing

High School Sports

Nederland football determined; say new turf means no more mud bowl excuses

Beaumont

What’s next for Lamar football, fall sports after Southland Conference postpones league contests

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG senior Ryan Abate sets out to get better each day

Local

Nederland finalizing details for COVID-19 drive-thru testing; prepping budget for vote

Groves

PNGISD lease agreement with Neches FCU details leadership’s eventual move

Beaumont

Winemakers protest during governor’s visit, lobby for hurting businesses to reopen

Groves

PHOTOS — Port Neches-Groves High preps for safety, health

Local

St. Catherine of Siena details students return to school Monday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 5-11

College/Pro Sports

Wade Phillips remembers late UH coach Bill Yeoman as ‘forward-thinking’

Beaumont

Port Neches man’s probation revoked, sentenced to 13 years following fatal crash

Beaumont

Warrants issued for PA driver in crash that killed officer; local restaurant under investigation

Groves

Port Neches-Groves ISD prepares for next week’s opening – “People are ready to be back.”

Beaumont

Corrections Officer Dudley Champ remembered for faith, dedication

College/Pro Sports

NJCAA rules push all LSCPA games to spring

High School Sports

Memorial’s Coreyanna Gorrer earns Prairie View scholarship

Local

Dr. Robin Perez, former superintendent of Nederland ISD, passes away

Local

Ford Park up for sale; sealed bids for the property due this month

Beaumont

Governor talks downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases while speaking in Jefferson County

Local

Health officials announce 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in Nederland, Port Arthur