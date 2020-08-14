expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Ruby “Mildred” Wynn

By PA News

Published 9:12 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Mildred departed this earth,  August 8, 2020, after a hard fought battle with covid 19, at the age of 84.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, “ Ed” Wynn.

Her oldest daughter and her husband, Sherrie and Danny Thomas.

Her youngest daughter, Judy M. Wynn. Her only son, George Jr. “ Butch “,  preceded her in death, April  1982.

She left 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was a member of the Methodist church in Port Arthur.

Mildred was an animal lover and a formidable fisherwoman.

She was a beautician and became an outstanding artist in her own right.

She was always laughing and will be missed.

Private service pending.

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

Beaumont

1 arrested, 1 sought in Beaumont brisket robbery

Local

Health officials report Friday COVID-19 deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

UPDATE: New bond total over $1M for PA teen in fatal BPD crash

Local

Free COVID-19 testing next week in Nederland. Get the details.

Local

TPC outlines demolition process, increased noise

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Local brewery shows community news still (always) matters

Local

Port Neches sets budget proposal, hearing for tax rate

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Entergy representative, demanding payment

Local

PAISD breaks down student rules for virtual etiquette, which include mask wearing recommendation

High School Sports

Nederland football determined; say new turf means no more mud bowl excuses

Beaumont

What’s next for Lamar football, fall sports after Southland Conference postpones league contests

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG senior Ryan Abate sets out to get better each day

Local

Nederland finalizing details for COVID-19 drive-thru testing; prepping budget for vote

Groves

PNGISD lease agreement with Neches FCU details leadership’s eventual move

Beaumont

Winemakers protest during governor’s visit, lobby for hurting businesses to reopen

Groves

PHOTOS — Port Neches-Groves High preps for safety, health

Local

St. Catherine of Siena details students return to school Monday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 5-11

College/Pro Sports

Wade Phillips remembers late UH coach Bill Yeoman as ‘forward-thinking’

Beaumont

Port Neches man’s probation revoked, sentenced to 13 years following fatal crash

Beaumont

Warrants issued for PA driver in crash that killed officer; local restaurant under investigation

Groves

Port Neches-Groves ISD prepares for next week’s opening – “People are ready to be back.”

Beaumont

Corrections Officer Dudley Champ remembered for faith, dedication

College/Pro Sports

NJCAA rules push all LSCPA games to spring