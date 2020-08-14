Ruby “Mildred” Wynn
Mildred departed this earth, August 8, 2020, after a hard fought battle with covid 19, at the age of 84.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, “ Ed” Wynn.
Her oldest daughter and her husband, Sherrie and Danny Thomas.
Her youngest daughter, Judy M. Wynn. Her only son, George Jr. “ Butch “, preceded her in death, April 1982.
She left 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Methodist church in Port Arthur.
Mildred was an animal lover and a formidable fisherwoman.
She was a beautician and became an outstanding artist in her own right.
She was always laughing and will be missed.
Private service pending.