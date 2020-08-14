expand
August 14, 2020

Virgie Iles

By PA News

Published 9:10 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Virgie Iles, 66, passed away in her sleep in the early hours of July 29,2020 at her home with her family.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, she was the daughter of James Iles and Classie Williams.

She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School c/o 72 and later Lamar State College Port Arthur Accounting.

Growing up in Port Arthur, Texas, Virgie was an active member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s Catholic church.

She retired early from the United States Postal Service in 2004 due to her kidney condition.

She moved to Irving, Texas in 2007 to be closer to her two daughters.

She became a member of the Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church where she was a lector, alter guild member, eucharistic minister and a teacher for catholic studies.

She was also part of the St. Luke Catholic Senior Group.

Her greatest enjoyments were family, friends, food, and the casino.

She will be remembered for her infectious smile and exuberant spirit.

She lived her life to the fullest and was always the life of the party.

Most people feel they are fortunate to have met her because she shared her joy wherever she went.

She is preceded in death by her father and her brother Herbert Turner, Jr.

She is survived by her two daughters Classonia (husband Damion Prier) and Carronia and her grandson Isaac Stelly.

Her mother Classie Williams, Sisters Brenda Normand and Patricia Iles.

Due to COVID-19, there will be an invitation only memorial service on August 22, 2020 at Holy Family of Nazareth.

There will be no viewing.

