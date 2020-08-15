expand
August 15, 2020

Adams principal Dr. Erica Seastrunk guides a parent through the pick-up process.

Adams Elementary preps to go online with classes starting Tuesday

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:12 am Saturday, August 15, 2020

Parents of Staff Sgt. Lucian Adams Elementary School students formed a drive-thru line Friday morning to pick up electronic tablets and other study materials in preparation for the school year.

Port Arthur ISD technology teacher Ardina Bardin, far left, and front office staff member Jennifer Sanchez hand over educational materials to a parent and her children.

Those who registered before July 31 were allowed to pick up the materials.

Pickup for those who registered after July 31 may pick up items from 1-4 p.m. Monday or Tuesday at the Adams gymnasium.

Tuesday marks the first day of class in the Port Arthur Independent School District, which has elected to conduct online education only for at least the first four weeks.

Assistant principal Denita Jones helps a parent register to pick up an electronic tablet.

 

Samsung Tab A devices are distributed to each Adams student.

 

Clouds roll over Adams Elementary.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

