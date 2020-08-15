BASF TOTAL, Total sponsor Gift of Life initiatives for breast cancer awareness

Port Arthur companies BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals LLC and Total advance their mission of social responsibility through recent generous sponsorships of Gift of Life Women’s Breast Health & Cancer Prevention initiatives that included free breast cancer screenings and diagnostic tests for more than 60 medically underserved women at Baptist Hospital-Orange Campus.

“If it wasn’t for the Gift of Life, I would have to go without my annual mammogram during this difficult time because I can no longer afford healthcare after losing my job,” expressed a grateful Gift of Life client.

“Breast cancer runs in my family. This program is such a blessing and has helped remove a big weight off my shoulders.”

Gift of Life founder and chair Regina Rogers stated, “We deeply appreciate these philanthropic companies that have continued providing critical support during uncertain times.

“We know cancer will not stop for COVID-19, and we must persist as stewards with servant hearts to help others. Through the financial commitment of companies like BASF TOTAL and Total, Gift of Life can bridge the gap in medical care escalated by the increased rate of unemployment and uninsured in Southeast Texas.”

Gift of Life has adapted its deliverance of care to COVID-19 public health protocols, which offer utmost protection for all concerned, and throughout the pandemic the organization has remained committed to its mission of saving lives in Southeast Texas.

In 2019, Gift of Life diagnosed breast cancer in 24 clients, and during the past four months of this year, the organization detected the disease in four more women.

For nearly 20 years, BASF TOTAL and Total have been steadfast advocates of Gift of Life Women’s Breast Health & Cancer Prevention Program. Both petrochemical companies have committed significant funds to heighten cancer awareness and diminish healthcare disparities in Southeast Texas through annual sponsorships of Gift of Life breast and prostate cancer screenings.

“Gift of Life cares about the community and we are proud to support its mission as it improves the quality of life for Southeast Texans,” said BASF TOTAL Community and Government Affairs Manager Carol Hebert.

“The coronavirus has increased the vulnerability of countless citizens as they overcome fear, job loss and a lack of health insurance. But, as we work together with organizations like Gift of Life, we can restore what’s been lost.”

Total Community Relations Advisor Camille Briggs stated, “Gift of Life is truly saving lives in Southeast Texas. We support its cause because we know the essential purpose it provides for individuals who cannot afford health insurance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when our region is facing unprecedented challenges. Total’s partnership with Gift of Life affords our company a unique opportunity to ‘stand together’ and foster health and wellness in the community.”

Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson said BASF TOTAL and Total have made a lasting and positive impact on Gift of Life through their humanitarian response to the program’s health and educational services benefitting vulnerable women and men.

“Their commitment of resources aids our organization’s continuance of its lifesaving services that cultivate a healthier community,” Sampson said.

In addition to their corporate support of Gift of Life, BASF TOTAL and Total allocate a portion of the proceeds from their collaborative partnership, Miracle Match for Life golf tournament, to three organizations that provide marrow donors, blood donations and cancer prevention and screenings in Southeast Texas.

BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals LLC, Total and other community supporters have endorsed Gift of Life’s provision of services that have helped extend the lives of more than 350 Southeast Texans diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer and treated through its lifesaving endeavors.

Other sponsors that have funded the Women’s Breast Health and Cancer Prevention efforts this year include: Chevron Phillips Chemical; Entergy Texas; Wilton P. & Effie Mae Hebert Foundation; Quality Mat/Linda & Joe Penland; Miracle Match for Life; St. Drexel Humanitarians; Valero; and the Young Men’s Business League (YMBL).

Additional financial assistance will be provided by the following sponsors: Gladys D. Bevil Charitable Trust; Cheniere Energy, Inc.; H-E-B; Mildred Yount Manion Charitable Foundation; Motiva Enterprises LLC; Sempra Port Arthur LNG; Temple Emanuel Sisterhood; and Winners for Life.