August 16, 2020

PAPD: Intoxicated driver strikes bicyclist, flees scene of crash

By PA News

Published 10:52 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020

Port Arthur Police arrested a person suspected of fleeing the scene of a “major motor vehicle accident” that left a Vidor resident hospitalized.

Police responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Griffing Drive at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to PAPD Sgt. Jonathan Green, a witness stated the victim, only identified as a 50-year-old White male from Vidor, was riding a bicycle east in that block, while the suspect vehicle was traveling north in the 2500 block of Wignall Avenue and approaching a stop sign.

The suspect allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign and struck the victim, then fled the scene and was located shortly thereafter.

The suspect was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Green, and was arrested for intoxication assault.

A name has not been released for the suspect.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and listed in stable condition Saturday night.

The crash is under investigation by the PAPD Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team.

