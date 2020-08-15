Numerous meth charges top list of Jefferson County indictments
BEAUMONT — A majority of the indictments handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury involve methamphetamines.
- Lonnie D. Adams, 49, of Spurger was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 5, 2019.
- Maria Leticia Berra, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 18.
- Gabriel Isaiah Doiron, 23, of Galveston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 1.
- Larry Jermicah Frank, 24, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 2.
- Marquet Dante Paul Melvo, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 25.
- Christina Yvonne Reccord, 44, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 18.
- Jeffery Wayne Brown, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
- Allison Rae Garsee, 45, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.
- Joshua L. Sharp, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.
- Donna Marie Simmons, also known as Donna Marie Perkins, 57, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.
- Samaria Shardi Taylor, 25, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 14.
Other indictments include:
- Johnathan Lee Roberts, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Dec. 14.
- Zeffon Shundale Alexander, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.
- Keri Aultz, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
- Kyron Anthony Smith, 22, of Slidell, Louisiana, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance tetrahydrocannabinol, for an incident that occurred May 21, 2019.
- Parish John Subject, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.
- Andrea Renee Shelton, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 16.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.