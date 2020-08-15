expand
Ad Spot

August 15, 2020

Felicita Casildo is the owner of the new health club, Nutrition Health, in Port Arthur. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

ON THE MENU — Nutrition Health opens with help, progress in mind

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:14 am Saturday, August 15, 2020

Felicita Casildo opened Nutrition Health with one purpose — to help others.

Nutrition Health is located at 3200 25th St. in Port Arthur.

The Nederland resident opened up the health club Aug. 8 in Port Arthur to sell the popular Herbalife products and offer nutritious drinks, healthy smoothies, workout routines and Zumba classes to the surrounding community.

Casildo said although it’s a job it’s always been about more than the money.

“I want to help people,” she said. “This is the moment we need to help, one way or another. We cannot have too many people together, but two or three people at time can share a conversation together here. It gives me courage to help people and I hope to bring health and success to our neighborhood.”

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that opened in 1980. Products are available exclusively through educated and trained distributors who provide comprehensive and personalized solutions.

According to the website, Herbalife is the No. 1 brand in the world in meal replacement shakes.

At Nutrition Health, Casildo sells various versions of the brand.

“We have 12 different types of herbal teas such as peach, mango, cinnamon and chai,” she said. “Some like it hot and others like it cold with ice. We also sell punch, coffee, protein bars and shakes. Everything we sell is powder and it’s all a natural fiber.”

Casildo said the shop also provides workout plans and dietary suggestions.

Nutrition Health provides recipes for all ages.

“People come in and want to lose weight or want a light breakfast, so we help provide that,” she said. “We also talk about diet and ways to eat healthy food. A lot of people are overweight, have diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. so we teach people how to eat better, healthier and incorporate more veggies and protein — all of those things.”

One of the key components of the Nutrition Health Club is talking.

“When we sit with people, when we serve them, we talk to them about their journey,” Casildo said. “You have to know what you are eating. When you can’t cook, you need to know where you are going to eat because it isn’t always the healthiest.”

Casildo learned about Herbalife and its effects through her own weight loss journey.

“The products work,” she said. “I started taking the products and lost weight. It also gives you so much energy. You can lose weight with this, but you have to keep up with it and have a good workout schedule.”

Zumba classes will become available in the future. Casildo said she is waiting for at least 10 customers to sign up.

Herbalife is a global nutrition company personalizing in protein powder.

“We just opened, but people are already calling and asking if we are offering classes,” she said. “We can’t have a lot of people right now because of the pandemic, so I don’t want to have too many people. We plan on having classes in the morning and at night to fit everyone’s schedule and make sure we aren’t too crowded. That’s why we are splitting those hours.”

Nutrition Health, 3200 25th St. in Port Arthur, is open Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon. The shop reopens from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Masks are required for entry.

Casildo said she is excited for the growth of her business.

“We have to watch out for people’s health,” she said. “We want people to feel like they are family. It’s about caring for people. We sit and we listen. We have to take care of each other because it’s not just always about the money.”

To learn more about the benefits of Herbalife, visit company.herbalife.com.

Local

VIDEO: Listen to Dwight Wagner’s inspirational song for PAISD’s restart

Groves

Can you help tribute effort seeking photos of Port Arthur, Groves Vietnam casualties

Local

ON THE MENU — Nutrition Health opens with help, progress in mind

Local

New Nederland studio caters to the artist in all of us

Local

Adams Elementary preps to go online with classes starting Tuesday

Local

PHOTOS — KC Southern Railway upgrades its operations

Beaumont

Woman indicted for head bashing, stomping of fellow inmate

Beaumont

Numerous meth charges top list of Jefferson County indictments

Groves

BASF TOTAL, Total sponsor Gift of Life initiatives for breast cancer awareness

Beaumont

Diocese of Beaumont outlines Bishop-elect David Toups ordainment

Beaumont

1 arrested, 1 sought in Beaumont brisket robbery

Local

Health officials report Friday COVID-19 deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

UPDATE: New bond total over $1M for PA teen in fatal BPD crash

Local

Free COVID-19 testing next week in Nederland. Get the details.

Local

TPC outlines demolition process, increased noise

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Local brewery shows community news still (always) matters

Local

Port Neches sets budget proposal, hearing for tax rate

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Entergy representative, demanding payment

Local

PAISD breaks down student rules for virtual etiquette, which include mask wearing recommendation

High School Sports

Nederland football determined; say new turf means no more mud bowl excuses

Beaumont

What’s next for Lamar football, fall sports after Southland Conference postpones league contests

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG senior Ryan Abate sets out to get better each day

Local

Nederland finalizing details for COVID-19 drive-thru testing; prepping budget for vote

Groves

PNGISD lease agreement with Neches FCU details leadership’s eventual move