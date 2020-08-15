ON THE MENU — Nutrition Health opens with help, progress in mind

Felicita Casildo opened Nutrition Health with one purpose — to help others.

The Nederland resident opened up the health club Aug. 8 in Port Arthur to sell the popular Herbalife products and offer nutritious drinks, healthy smoothies, workout routines and Zumba classes to the surrounding community.

Casildo said although it’s a job it’s always been about more than the money.

“I want to help people,” she said. “This is the moment we need to help, one way or another. We cannot have too many people together, but two or three people at time can share a conversation together here. It gives me courage to help people and I hope to bring health and success to our neighborhood.”

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that opened in 1980. Products are available exclusively through educated and trained distributors who provide comprehensive and personalized solutions.

According to the website, Herbalife is the No. 1 brand in the world in meal replacement shakes.

At Nutrition Health, Casildo sells various versions of the brand.

“We have 12 different types of herbal teas such as peach, mango, cinnamon and chai,” she said. “Some like it hot and others like it cold with ice. We also sell punch, coffee, protein bars and shakes. Everything we sell is powder and it’s all a natural fiber.”

Casildo said the shop also provides workout plans and dietary suggestions.

“People come in and want to lose weight or want a light breakfast, so we help provide that,” she said. “We also talk about diet and ways to eat healthy food. A lot of people are overweight, have diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. so we teach people how to eat better, healthier and incorporate more veggies and protein — all of those things.”

One of the key components of the Nutrition Health Club is talking.

“When we sit with people, when we serve them, we talk to them about their journey,” Casildo said. “You have to know what you are eating. When you can’t cook, you need to know where you are going to eat because it isn’t always the healthiest.”

Casildo learned about Herbalife and its effects through her own weight loss journey.

“The products work,” she said. “I started taking the products and lost weight. It also gives you so much energy. You can lose weight with this, but you have to keep up with it and have a good workout schedule.”

Zumba classes will become available in the future. Casildo said she is waiting for at least 10 customers to sign up.

“We just opened, but people are already calling and asking if we are offering classes,” she said. “We can’t have a lot of people right now because of the pandemic, so I don’t want to have too many people. We plan on having classes in the morning and at night to fit everyone’s schedule and make sure we aren’t too crowded. That’s why we are splitting those hours.”

Nutrition Health, 3200 25th St. in Port Arthur, is open Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon. The shop reopens from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Masks are required for entry.

Casildo said she is excited for the growth of her business.

“We have to watch out for people’s health,” she said. “We want people to feel like they are family. It’s about caring for people. We sit and we listen. We have to take care of each other because it’s not just always about the money.”

