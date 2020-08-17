2nd suspect from Courvilles Catering burglary arrested

Authorities on Monday announced the second arrest in burglary the of Courvilles Catering, which was victimized last week.

Food from the location prepared for a local officer’s funeral was stolen.

On Friday at 5:20 a.m. Courvilles Catering (1700 Rose Lane at Highway 90 in Beaumont) surveillance video captured the images of two men tearing into the cash register and stealing other items from the restaurant to include 5 briskets.

One of the suspects, 51-year-old Tomas Moraida, was arrested later that day and charged with the burglary.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to develop several leads and with the assistance of the Beaumont Police Department, Crime Stoppers and concerned citizens, the second suspect was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

He is identified as 57-year-old Darryl Johnson of Beaumont.

Judge Ben Collins set his bond at $250,000.