August 18, 2020

Janice Benoit Girouard

Janice Benoit Girouard

By PA News

Published 4:49 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

Janice Benoit Girouard, 79, of Beaumont, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Pelican Bay Memory Care, Beaumont, with her girls by her side.

She was born on June 21, 1941, to Meta Ancelet Benoit and Lee R. Benoit, in Scott, Louisiana.

She graduated Scott High School in 1959.

Jan is survived by her daughters Anita Seegers and Angela Morman and their husbands Alan Seegers and Mike Morman all of Beaumont; sister Dyan Pollock of Couer d’Alene, Idaho; brother Don Benoit of Ossun, Louisiana; her grandchildren Monica Huff and her partner Karen Shattuck, Nicholas Morman, Malaina Seegers, and Christopher Morman; and her great-grandchildren Cade, Colin, and Claire Rinando.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Howard Girouard.

Jan lived a wonderful life.

After her daughters graduated high school, she went to Alvin Community College where she graduated with honors and became a court reporter.

Immediately upon graduation she opened Jan Girouard & Associates court reporting firm in Beaumont.

As a local business owner, Jan’s reputation for hard work and ethics was an inspiration to all those fortunate enough to know her.

You were even luckier if you were ever blessed to sit at her dinner table.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her girls and their families.

She had a passion for life and everything that entailed: working, traveling, cooking and entertaining and making memories with her dear
friends.

The family greatly appreciates the love, thoughts and prayers of the many people whose lives were made brighter and better by having known Jan.

We would like to thank all of her precious caregivers and her doctor, Bradley Morman, for their love and care.

A gathering of Jan’s family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at
Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont.

Her interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

We will be observing social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

