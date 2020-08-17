expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2020

Staff Sgt. Lucian Adams Elementary teacher Skylar Slaughter was chosen as the Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Port Arthur ISD’s Skylar Slaughter named Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 3:16 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

The Texas Association of School Administrators named Port Arthur ISD’s Staff Sgt. Lucian Adams Elementary teacher Skylar Slaughter as the 2020-21 Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Mark Porterie and Adams Principal Erica Seastrunk surprised the six-year veteran educator on Monday with friends, family and co-workers.

Slaughter said she was definitely surprised.

“I had kind of wrote myself off because I hadn’t heard from (Region V) since June,” she said. “I was hoping, but I also didn’t want to jinx myself. I really wanted it. It’s been a goal of mine to get this far, and now I get to compete for state, but like I said I didn’t want to jinx myself.”

Slaughter’s time as a third grade English and language arts teacher at Adams is often spent making the campus a better place.

In the last six years she has started a water aide initiative to bring safe drinking water to children in Haiti, grown a harvest garden on campus, served as a president of the Parent Teacher Association and works as a district mentor for new teachers.

Slaughter was also voted the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year earlier this year for PAISD.

Staff Sgt. Lucian Adams Elementary Principal Erica Seastrunk, left, congratulates Skylar Slaughter, right, as a Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Seastrunk said she could see why Slaughter was nominated for both prestigious awards.

“When I first arrived on campus I knew that we had the district-wide Elementary Teacher of the Year,” she said. “I already knew her name. I already knew that she was a third-grade teacher, so I was looking forward to meeting her. When I walked in her classroom to introduce myself to her, she immediately lit up to see me.”

Seastrunk took over for Cheryl Tripplett last month.

“That was my first time meeting all of Adams’ teachers that day,” she said. “I was introducing myself and I almost felt like a child going into third grade for the first time because her face lit up. Her face smiled. She was so excited to meet me. Her classroom was warm. She was warm and I thought to myself, ‘I can see why she’s the district’s elementary teacher of the year.’”

Although new to the campus, Seastrunk is no stranger to PAISD.

The former Booker T. Washington Elementary Principal said Slaughter is the perfect example of the district’s prowess.

“To have someone like Slaughter in the district just speaks volumes to the people that we have working for us and for our children,” she said. “If she is infectious enough to motivate our campus teachers, that just trickles down into our students. Her presence, her working here at Adams, her being here at PAISD is just invaluable to us.”

Porterie said the district is excited for Slaughter.

“She is so deserving of the is award,” Porterie said. “She is always happy and she is committed to serving our children.”

Slaughter said the recognition is amazing.

“I feel so good about it because I don’t think PAISD has won in a long time, so it’s nice to bring it home to Port Arthur,” she said. “I’m excited and I’m sure our students will be excited when they find out as well.”

Slaughter is now in the running to become one of three educators chosen out of 20 for Texas Teacher of the Year.

The formal announcement will be made Aug. 28.

Skylar Slaughter sheds a tear at being named  Teacher of the Year.

Local

Port Arthur ISD’s Skylar Slaughter named Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Local

Police ID suspect from alleged Saturday drunken hit-&-run crash

Groves

Tropical wave development threatens Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea

Local

Port Arthur man arrested for murder following Sunday night shooting

Local

Port Arthur woman killed in Saturday hit & run

Beaumont

Diocese of Beaumont outlines Bishop-elect David Toups ordainment

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dr. Robin Perez served students of Nederland until the end

College/Pro Sports

High school coaches react to college fall football chaos

Groves

Texas gas price are going up. See how much.

Groves

Can you help tribute effort seeking photos of Port Arthur, Groves Vietnam casualties

Local

ON THE MENU — Nutrition Health opens with help, progress in mind

Local

New Nederland studio caters to the artist in all of us

Local

VIDEO: Listen to Dwight Wagner’s inspirational song for PAISD’s restart

Local

Adams Elementary preps to go online with classes starting Tuesday

Local

PHOTOS — KC Southern Railway upgrades its operations

Beaumont

Woman indicted for head bashing, stomping of fellow inmate

Beaumont

Numerous meth charges top list of Jefferson County indictments

Groves

BASF TOTAL, Total sponsor Gift of Life initiatives for breast cancer awareness

Local

PAPD: Intoxicated driver strikes bicyclist, flees scene of crash

Beaumont

1 arrested, 1 sought in Beaumont brisket robbery

Local

Health officials report Friday COVID-19 deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

UPDATE: New bond total over $1M for PA teen in fatal BPD crash

Local

Free COVID-19 testing next week in Nederland. Get the details.

Local

TPC outlines demolition process, increased noise