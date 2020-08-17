expand
August 17, 2020

Port Arthur Police officer Max Wolgast leads Darian Petry, right, to a squad vehicle. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Port Arthur man arrested for murder following Sunday night shooting

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

An arrest has been made in Sunday night’s shooting death of a Port Arthur man.

Darian Petry, 46, of Port Arthur went to the police station voluntarily at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, when he made a statement to police about the killing.

PAPD Det. Mike Hebert described the statement as a confession.

Police confirmed Monday the identity of the victim as 30-year-old Kenneth Swallow.

Petry is charged with murder, police said.

Darian Petry, left, is placed in a police vehicle outside the Port Arthur Police Department on Monday.

Police were initially called at 10:32 p.m. Sunday to a home at 3130 10th St. for an unresponsive person.

Arriving officers found a victim deceased.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen pronounced Swallow deceased and ordered an autopsy. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Hebert said the victim and suspect were acquaintances but does not know a motive for the shooting.

Police are not elaborating on the crime — which is the fifth homicide in the city this year.

Police did not release whether the home was the residence of either of the men.

Information such as caliber weapon used and number of times the victim was shot is not being released so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, Hebert said.

Other Port Arthur homicides this year include:

  • Jose Ray Riojas, 35, shot to death at his home Jan. 22. Two men have been charged; Larnell Jray Mosley and Jeremy Jamall Roy.
  • Jaylon Howard, 26, shot to death at an apartment at Valley View Estates April 15. Jovan Neveaux is charged with the killing.
  • Taylor Rodriguez, 23, was stabbed to death May 13 in a wooded area off Twin City Highway. His girlfriend, Lachrisha Abshire, 33, was arrested.
  • Eric Marrs, 38, of Port Arthur was shot at a home on 32nd Street June 29. No arrests have been made.

