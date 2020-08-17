Port Arthur man arrested for murder following Sunday night shooting

An arrest has been made in Sunday night’s shooting death of a Port Arthur man.

Darian Petry, 46, of Port Arthur went to the police station voluntarily at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, when he made a statement to police about the killing.

PAPD Det. Mike Hebert described the statement as a confession.

Police confirmed Monday the identity of the victim as 30-year-old Kenneth Swallow.

Petry is charged with murder, police said.

Police were initially called at 10:32 p.m. Sunday to a home at 3130 10th St. for an unresponsive person.

Arriving officers found a victim deceased.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen pronounced Swallow deceased and ordered an autopsy. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Hebert said the victim and suspect were acquaintances but does not know a motive for the shooting.

Police are not elaborating on the crime — which is the fifth homicide in the city this year.

Police did not release whether the home was the residence of either of the men.

Information such as caliber weapon used and number of times the victim was shot is not being released so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, Hebert said.

Other Port Arthur homicides this year include: