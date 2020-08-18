expand
August 18, 2020

Alice Wilson

Alice Wilson

By PA News

Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Alice Wilson, 85, of Port Neches, Texas went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 17, 2020.

She was born in Port Neches, Texas on January 31, 1935 to Aline Bonvillion Bertolio and Dominic John Bertolio.

Alice is preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Loyd Wilson, Jr.; sisters, Shirley Faul and Mary Ivey; and brother, Robert Bertolio.

Alice is survived by her children, Robert Wilson and his wife, Judy of Port Neches; Alan Wilson of Port Arthur; Todd Wilson of Port Neches; daughter, Karen Hunt and her husband, Kyle of Cedar Park; Shane Wilson and his wife, Tuesday of Georgetown; grandchildren, Shelly Wilson, Bethany Wilson, Braydon Wilson, and Christopher Hunt; great-grandchildren, Brianna Thibodeaux and Maura Thibodeaux; sisters, Jeanette Winkle and Linda Tibbitts.

Alice was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Nederland, Texas.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She worked numerous jobs as a caregiver.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She loved her family with all her heart.

She was generous and willing to help anyone who was in need.

She loved spending time with her family especially playing board games and cards.

Memorial contributions in honor of Alice Wilson may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1640 N. Major Dr., Beaumont, Texas 77706.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Melancon’s Funeral Home, Nederland, Texas.

Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.

