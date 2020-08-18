expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

A parking lot shuttle system is being set up at Central Mall near the old Sears site.

Central Mall updates: Parking with purpose, movie theater plans

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A wrought iron fence making a wide berth around the former Sears parking lot at Central Mall has led to social media speculation and curiosity from many.

The Port Arthur store closed last year and was one of 80 that closed nationwide with the company’s bankruptcy.

Across several different Facebook groups came the question of what is going on at the old Sears location. Guesses include the space being a lay down yard for a refinery and a new business coming in.

Benjie Pinell, Central Mall manager, confirmed the area around Sears would be used for shuttle bus parking for refinery overflow and expansion. He didn’t state which refinery.

So far there are no plans for the interior of the former Sears store.

As for the movie theater, B&B Theaters are doing a major renovation to completely modernize the entire theater complex, Pinell said.

Local

Health officials announce 4 coronavirus-related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday

Beaumont

TABC investigating possible 2nd location where PA teen received alcohol

Local

Name of woman killed in Port Arthur released; police seeking suspect clues

Groves

COVID-19 cases see uptick for Mid-County, PA as area schools start reopening

Local

Central Mall updates: Parking with purpose, movie theater plans

Beaumont

2nd suspect from Courvilles Catering burglary arrested

College/Pro Sports

Port Arthuran, LSU nickelback Kary Vincent Jr. opts out of college football season

Local

Port Arthur ISD’s Skylar Slaughter named Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Local

Police ID suspect from alleged Saturday drunken hit-&-run crash

Groves

Tropical wave development threatens Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea

Local

Port Arthur man arrested for murder following Sunday night shooting

Local

Port Arthur woman killed in Saturday hit & run

Beaumont

Diocese of Beaumont outlines Bishop-elect David Toups ordainment

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dr. Robin Perez served students of Nederland until the end

College/Pro Sports

High school coaches react to college fall football chaos

Groves

Texas gas price are going up. See how much.

Groves

Can you help tribute effort seeking photos of Port Arthur, Groves Vietnam casualties

Local

ON THE MENU — Nutrition Health opens with help, progress in mind

Local

New Nederland studio caters to the artist in all of us

Local

VIDEO: Listen to Dwight Wagner’s inspirational song for PAISD’s restart

Local

Adams Elementary preps to go online with classes starting Tuesday

Local

PHOTOS — KC Southern Railway upgrades its operations

Beaumont

Woman indicted for head bashing, stomping of fellow inmate

Beaumont

Numerous meth charges top list of Jefferson County indictments