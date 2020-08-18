expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

COVID-19 cases see uptick for Mid-County, PA as area schools start reopening

By PA News

Published 6:57 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Health officials, late Monday night, confirmed more than 30 new cases of coronavirus in Mid County and Port Arthur following weekend and early week reporting.

The uptick in COVID-19 positives comes as Port Neches and Groves public schools prepare to open this week to in-class instruction and the City of Nederland is in the middle of two days of free testing available to the general public.

The testing event closes out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Nederland Recreation Center, 2301 Avenue H.

City officials said those that get tested should, hopefully, know their results by the end of the week.

Nederland is working with the Texas Military Department, Division of Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Task Force and Health and Human Service to operate the testing site.

Preregistration is not required. Those interested are encouraged to stop by.

On Monday night, the City of Nederland said the total positive COVID-19 test results increased to 302 to start the week with nine new positive cases.

According to city officials, there are 126 active cases in Nederland.

The City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments said the numbers are slightly higher in the Jefferson County/Nederland zip code area with 10 additional residents who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number to 375 since testing began. Those numbers include the City of Nederland.

In Port Arthur, health officials confirmed 16 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of positive tests since testing began to 870.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

In Port Neches, local health departments confirmed six additional residents tested positive as of Monday night, bringing the city’s total to 204 since testing began.

In Groves, local health departments confirmed one additional resident tested positive as of Monday night, bringing the city’s total to 208 since testing began.

BREAKING NEWS

Health officials announce 4 coronavirus-related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday

Beaumont

TABC investigating possible 2nd location where PA teen received alcohol

Local

Name of woman killed in Port Arthur released; police seeking suspect clues

Groves

COVID-19 cases see uptick for Mid-County, PA as area schools start reopening

Local

Central Mall updates: Parking with purpose, movie theater plans

Beaumont

2nd suspect from Courvilles Catering burglary arrested

College/Pro Sports

Port Arthuran, LSU nickelback Kary Vincent Jr. opts out of college football season

Local

Port Arthur ISD’s Skylar Slaughter named Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Local

Police ID suspect from alleged Saturday drunken hit-&-run crash

Groves

Tropical wave development threatens Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea

Local

Port Arthur man arrested for murder following Sunday night shooting

Local

Port Arthur woman killed in Saturday hit & run

Beaumont

Diocese of Beaumont outlines Bishop-elect David Toups ordainment

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dr. Robin Perez served students of Nederland until the end

College/Pro Sports

High school coaches react to college fall football chaos

Groves

Texas gas price are going up. See how much.

Groves

Can you help tribute effort seeking photos of Port Arthur, Groves Vietnam casualties

Local

ON THE MENU — Nutrition Health opens with help, progress in mind

Local

New Nederland studio caters to the artist in all of us

Local

VIDEO: Listen to Dwight Wagner’s inspirational song for PAISD’s restart

Local

Adams Elementary preps to go online with classes starting Tuesday

Local

PHOTOS — KC Southern Railway upgrades its operations

Beaumont

Woman indicted for head bashing, stomping of fellow inmate

Beaumont

Numerous meth charges top list of Jefferson County indictments