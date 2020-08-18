expand
August 18, 2020

Luis Torres

TABC investigating possible 2nd location where PA teen received alcohol

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is looking into a second location where intoxication manslaughter suspect Luis Torres may have obtained alcohol.

Torres, 18, of Port Arthur, is accused of causing a head-on collision wreck Aug. 9 that led to the death of one Beaumont Police Department officer and serious injuries to another.

Chris Porter, TABC spokesperson, said the agency has evidence indicating Torres may have visited a second location to obtain alcohol.

Porter did not provide the name of the location and was unable to provide specifics on the case, as this is an open investigation.

TABC is continuing the investigation into Tequila’s Mexican Bar and Grill on Memorial in Port Arthur to learn if Torres was sold alcohol there prior to the crash.

On Aug. 9, 23-year-old Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and 28-year-old Officer Gabriel Fells were traveling northbound on Cardinal Drive near the Texas 347 overpass when a wrong way driver not using headlights struck them head-on.

Fells was taken to a hospital for severe injuries, underwent surgery and was released.

Yarbrough-Powell died at the scene.

Torres was driving without a license and was believed to be highly intoxicated and his blood alcohol content was .296.

His bonds have increased to $1 million for the intoxication manslaughter charge and $500,000 for the intoxication assault charge.

