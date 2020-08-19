expand
August 19, 2020

Ballot takes shape for elections in Groves, Port Neches

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

A few new names have been added to the ballots in the Groves city and Port Neches-Groves Independent School District trustee races.

Voters in Groves will decide on four separate seats for their city; mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4 and city marshal.

Mayor — Ward 1 Councilmember Chris Borne and Ward 2 Councilmember Karen Theis are running for the spot of mayor.

If Borne loses, he maintains his Ward 1 seat because his term is not up. If he wins the mayor’s race, someone will be appointed to complete his unexpired term.

  • Ward 2: Newcomers Jeremy Young and Paul Oliver have filed for the seat.

Should Theis lose the mayor’s race, she will also lose her council seat because her term is up.

  • Ward 4: Incumbent Kyle Hollier and Rhonda Dugas are running.
  • City Marshal: Incumbent Norman Reynolds Jr. has filed, as has Tommy Smith.

Terms are for two years.

PNGISD

Place 6 incumbent Rusty Brittain has drawn two challengers; James Dallon and Danny Viator.

Place 7 incumbent Jake Lefort is unopposed and will retain his seat. 

Port Neches

The Place 3 incumbent John Davenport did not draw any opponents this time around and will keep his seat.

The Place 5 incumbent Julie Gauthier is not running for reelection. Terry Schwertner filed for the seat and has no opponents and will automaticity earn the seat.

Important election dates

  • Last day to register to vote in the November election — Oct. 5
  • First day of early voting — Oct. 19
  • Last day of early voting — Oct. 30
  • Election Day — Nov. 3

