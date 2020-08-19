expand
August 19, 2020

BOB WEST — This goofy ace truly underscores luck factor

By Bob West

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

For those golfers who have never made a hole in one and have reached the point where they do not think it will ever happen, read the following and weep.

Last Saturday on the dazzling new course at Bandon Dunes — Sheep Ranch — 36-year-old Allison Koehnke arrived at the par-3, 16th hole with her husband and another couple. With a 30-mile per hour wind blowing, Koehnke told her caddie she didn’t feel comfortable hitting an iron on the hole playing 102 yards from the women’s tee.

The caddie suggested teeing up her putter and taking a hard whack, since the fairways on the true links layout were firm and fast. She did and you can probably guess the rest.

Even discounting the putter, which sent Koehnke’s ball rolling through a narrow opening between dunes and a greenside cliff, it was hardly your basic, run-of-the-mill ace.

Koehnke’s husband, you see, decided to capture the long putt on video, just for laughs. She took about a three-quarter swing, then watched in amazement as the shot bounded forward, caromed off a ball on the green, then rerouted to the cup for her first hole in one.

Naturally, the video went viral.

Like I said, read it and weep. Or maybe read it and realize that you don’t have to hit a perfect shot, or a conventional shot, to record a hole in one.

