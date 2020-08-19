expand
August 20, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 19, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Vera LeBlanc, 91, of Nederland, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services with Broussard’s, Nederland.

Elizabeth Thigpen, 90, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Commander Leon Cullen Bryant, 80, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, August 15, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –
Groves, TX.

Dewey Thurman Bobo, Jr., 75, of Beaumont, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Ruth Reynolds, 90, of Port Neches, Texas died August 18, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Lance Thomas, 33, of Port Arthur, TX died Friday, August 14, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Robert Lee Johnson, Sr. 71, of Port Arthur, TX died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Brenda Francois, 57, of Port Arthur, TX died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Virginia Moore, 91, of Groves, Texas died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

