expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Shopping local makes Nederland stronger together

By PA News

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Our community was built on local businesses and industry. While industry continues to employ the lion’s share of our local citizens, Small Businesses remain the bedrock of Nederland and our surrounding communities.

Together, we are fierce in our resolve to weather the pandemic that grips our country and, indeed, the entire world. Not all will still be standing at the end of this battle, but we will find a way to combat the issues that will arise from the outcome of this situation just as we have done through past hurricanes and floods and other disasters, TOGETHER.

We are asking every citizen in our city, our county and beyond, to help your neighbors by shopping local. The shop owner on the corner or in your downtown district might just live on your street.

Your kids might go to school with theirs or you may even teach their kids. We are all invested in the success of our local business community.

The convenience of shopping with people we know and trust, right here in our own community, is invaluable.

As an individual you may wonder, what good will my one purchase do for the community?

Well, it’s not about each one of us and what we can do as individuals, it’s about all of us working together as one strong community.

We are united by the power that we have, collectively, to help each other overcome the effects of the COVID-19 era.

Working together, we can make a difference. Please, stand with us in this initiative to shop local. Thank you.

— Diana LaBorde, President; Nederland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; and Staff

Local

Port Neches Elementary team member tests positive for COVID-19, 7 others in quarantine 

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities working fatality crash Wednesday morning in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur students, faculty react to return of in-person classes

Local

Port Arthur murder suspect’s bond set at $1 million

Groves

Ballot takes shape for elections in Groves, Port Neches

Local

Proposed city budget would give PA employees 2.5% salary increase

Local

Mayor’s disputed travel expenses lead marathon PA city council meeting to reconvene Friday

Groves

Gov. Abbott, others want to freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets

Local

POLICE: Liberty County man had swastika on head when arrested for fatal shooting spree

Groves

2 tropical concerns continue to make waves for hurricane watchers

Local

Health officials announce 4 coronavirus-related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday

Beaumont

TABC investigating possible 2nd location where PA teen received alcohol

Local

Name of woman killed in Port Arthur released; police seeking suspect clues

Groves

COVID-19 cases see uptick for Mid-County, PA as area schools start reopening

Local

Central Mall updates: Parking with purpose, movie theater plans

Beaumont

2nd suspect from Courvilles Catering burglary arrested

College/Pro Sports

Port Arthuran, LSU nickelback Kary Vincent Jr. opts out of college football season

Local

Port Arthur ISD’s Skylar Slaughter named Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Local

Police ID suspect from alleged Saturday drunken hit-&-run crash

Groves

Tropical wave development threatens Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea

Local

Port Arthur man arrested for murder following Sunday night shooting

Local

Port Arthur woman killed in Saturday hit & run

Beaumont

Diocese of Beaumont outlines Bishop-elect David Toups ordainment

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dr. Robin Perez served students of Nederland until the end