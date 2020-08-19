expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

National Weather Service: Tropical wave poses threat to Texas

By PA News

Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three tropical waves.

The first one is in the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Weather Service.

It is slowly getting more organized, and it has a 80 percent chance for development this weekend into next week.

It could be in the southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week and may be a threat to Texas, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

The second one is in the Atlantic, a 1,000 miles east of the Caribbean.

It has become better organized and it has a 90 percent chance for development. It has the potential to reach the Gulf of Mexico next week and could be a threat to anyone on the northern Gulf coast.

The third one is getting ready to move off the coast of Africa and travel west across the Atlantic.

It has a 30 percent chance for development.

It is much too early to know if this poses a threat to the Gulf of Mexico, Erickson said.

Groves

National Weather Service: Tropical wave poses threat to Texas

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Groves

WELCOME BACK — Van Buren Elementary students, teachers begin 1st day of school

Local

Port Neches Elementary team member tests positive for COVID-19, 7 others in quarantine 

Local

Port Arthur students, faculty react to return of in-person classes

Local

Port Arthur murder suspect’s bond set at $1 million

Groves

Ballot takes shape for elections in Groves, Port Neches

Local

Proposed city budget would give PA employees 2.5% salary increase

Local

UPDATE: Highway reopens in PA after authorities respond to auto pedestrian crash

Local

Mayor’s disputed travel expenses lead marathon PA city council meeting to reconvene Friday

Groves

Gov. Abbott, others want to freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets

Local

POLICE: Liberty County man had swastika on head when arrested for fatal shooting spree

Groves

2 tropical concerns continue to make waves for hurricane watchers

Local

Health officials announce 4 coronavirus-related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday

Beaumont

TABC investigating possible 2nd location where PA teen received alcohol

Local

Name of woman killed in Port Arthur released; police seeking suspect clues

Groves

COVID-19 cases see uptick for Mid-County, PA as area schools start reopening

Local

Central Mall updates: Parking with purpose, movie theater plans

Beaumont

2nd suspect from Courvilles Catering burglary arrested

College/Pro Sports

Port Arthuran, LSU nickelback Kary Vincent Jr. opts out of college football season

Local

Port Arthur ISD’s Skylar Slaughter named Region V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Local

Police ID suspect from alleged Saturday drunken hit-&-run crash

Groves

Tropical wave development threatens Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea

Local

Port Arthur man arrested for murder following Sunday night shooting