August 20, 2020

Woman on back of motorcycle killed in Tuesday afternoon PA crash

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

A 27-year-old woman died after the motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry identified the victim as Maccie Rodriques. Police did not release the hometown of the woman.

Police were called at approximately 3:54 p.m. to the 1900 block of Woodworth Boulevard in reference to a major motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, whose name was not released, failed to yield at a red light and struck a passenger vehicle.

First responders barricaded a portion of the roadway off and diverted traffic while they worked the scene.

The male driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to a Houston hospital.

The female passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of the woman’s death was not available.

Guedry said she is unaware if any citations were issued.

The crash is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.

