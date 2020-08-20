expand
August 20, 2020

An Entergy crew member gets to work in Port Arthur. (Courtesy photo)

Brief power outage expected Thursday afternoon in parts of Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 9:48 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

The City of Port Arthur announced Thursday morning that Entergy has to place some equipment on to a transmission line at 1 p.m. today (Aug. 20).

This will require an outage that may last up to ten minutes on the Westside of Port Arthur.

This outage will include Port Acres and parts of Downtown Port Arthur.

The outage may last less than ten minutes.

Entergy apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause with normal operations and usage.

