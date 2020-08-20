expand
August 20, 2020

Chad Everett Jones “DaHawg”

Chad Everett Jones "DaHawg"

By PA News

Published 6:23 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

Chad E. Jones, was the 3rd child born to Walter Everett Jones & Velma Captain Jones on June 8, 1981 at Park Place Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas.

Chad was baptized at early age at Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor James Preston.

Chad was a graduate of the class of 2000 of Abraham Lincoln High School of Port Arthur, Texas.

He was employed by the City of Beaumont.

Chad decided to enroll into Covington CDL program in Wilmer, Texas, where he received his CDL license and started short and long-distance driving.

In May, 2020 Chad graduated from MIAT in Houston, Texas for Aviation Mechanics.

He was recently hired to embark on a new start with Bennett Transport.

Chad was a member of the Crown Kings motorcycle group.

On Friday, August 7, 2020, Chad departed his earthly body.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eotha Jones, Jimmie & Dorothy Washington, Bervick Captain, Sr., Sarah Mae Cooper Parker & Matthew Parker, Sr.

Cherishing fond memories of Chad is his parents Walter E. Jones (Sharon) and Velma J. Shields (Earnest); his sisters, Coretta Jones
Gates (David), Cheryl A. Jones; his nieces and nephew, Cayla, Ciara, David (Tre’) Gates, III.; bonus siblings, Ashley Henson (Jarvis),
Mikhail Thomas; god-sister, Shamesha D. Lee; godparents, Elois Green and C.J. Chenier.

He is also survived by his great aunt, Florence Ceasar; aunts, Mary Captain Jackson, Emma Parker Morgan (Alonzo); uncles, Robert L. Jones, Terry Washington (Staci), Bervick Captain, Jr., Joseph L. Captain (Diane), Kenneth W. Captain (Wanda), Clayton W. Captain, Matthew Parker, Jr. , and Michael Parker, Sr., and host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX with
visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

