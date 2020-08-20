expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

James “Billy” Alexis

James “Billy” Alexis

By PA News

Published 7:16 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

James Alexis, 78, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX.

A native of Lafayette, LA, he was a longtime resident of Port Arthur, TX and retired from the City of Nederland. He was a member of Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Louise Alexis; five brothers, Isaac Sr., Junius Paul, Alton, Joseph and Robert Alexis; one sister, Leanna Johnson; a step-daughter, Lavelva Joseph; a step son, Randall Broussard.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Menthola Alexis; one son, James Alexis, Jr. (Kieyah) of Beaumont, TX; one step-daughter, Pamela VanWright (Jeffery); one step-son, Brian Broussard all of Port Arthur, TX: three sisters, Joyce Williams, Sarah Simmons of LaMarque, TX and Shirley Willis (Terry) of Abbeville, LA; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service
time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

Groves

Texas will start posting coronavirus case data from public schools, education commissioner says

Groves

Tropical Depression lines up Texas landfall next week

Local

City reaches dire milestone with latest COVID-19 death in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Bulldogs rely on “better bond” for delayed volleyball season

Groves

Groves budget shows increase in values, decrease in tax rate

Groves

PNGISD’s in-person return “a welcome sight” students, administrators say

Local

Entergy provides update on plan to restore 556 streetlights across Port Arthur

Beaumont

Coalition for improving roads, creating jobs, stimulating economic recovery launches in Golden Triangle

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Groves

Business community provides trailer for Groves Police

Local

Brief power outage expected Thursday afternoon in parts of Port Arthur

Local

Woman on back of motorcycle killed in Tuesday afternoon PA crash

Groves

National Weather Service: Tropical wave poses threat to Texas

Local

UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Groves

WELCOME BACK — Van Buren Elementary students, teachers begin 1st day of school

Local

Port Neches Elementary team member tests positive for COVID-19, 7 others in quarantine 

Local

Port Arthur students, faculty react to return of in-person classes

Local

Port Arthur murder suspect’s bond set at $1 million

Groves

Ballot takes shape for elections in Groves, Port Neches

Local

Proposed city budget would give PA employees 2.5% salary increase

Local

UPDATE: Highway reopens in PA after authorities respond to auto pedestrian crash

Local

Mayor’s disputed travel expenses lead marathon PA city council meeting to reconvene Friday

Groves

Gov. Abbott, others want to freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets

Local

POLICE: Liberty County man had swastika on head when arrested for fatal shooting spree