Nederland arrest and police blotter for Aug. 10-16

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16:

Christopher Moore, 41, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Daniel Bacon, 38, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Phillip Trahan, 50, driving while intoxicated

Brandon Chapman, 25, warrant other agency

Quinton Davis, 28, warrant other agency

Jesse Distefano, 35, warrant other agency

Ginger Wilson, 38, warrant other agency/burglary of a habitation

James Parker, 40, burglary of a habitation

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16:

Aug. 10

Indecent exposure was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South 4½ Street.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Aug. 11

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of North 22nd Street.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of South 14th Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 12

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated near U.S. 69 South of Twin City Highway, Beaumont.

Theft was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue H.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.

Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4300 block of FM 365.

Aug. 13

Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Parkway.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of S. 27th Street.

Aug. 14

Fraud was reported in the 600 block of South Sixth Street.

A death was reported in the 700 block of Boston.

Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Lamar.

Found property was reported in the 3300 block of 3300 Nederland Avenue.

Assault family violence — impede breathing / circulation was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue F.

Aggravated assault was reported in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

Aug. 15

A death was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and burglary of a habitation and another person was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 700 block of Pirates Cove.

Aug.16