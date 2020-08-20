expand
August 20, 2020

Verna Mae Antoine “Tott”

By PA News

Published 7:20 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

Verna Mae Antoine was born in Washington, LA on November 6, 1931.

She demised in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a resident of Port Arthur, TX for many years and was a loving and caring homemaker.

She was known for her beautiful smile and loving heart.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Julia King; four brothers, Dalton, Raymond, Richard and Willie King; her sisters, Anna Bell Critian, Ruby Robinson and Lela Mae Valentine.

Left to cherish her memories are five children, Sylvester Antoine, Karen Antoine, Wylon Everett, Tammy Harris and Danny Antoine
(Yolanda); sisters, Joyce Thomas, Mary Alexander (George), Florita Wolf (Elray), Patsy Self (Leon); grandchildren, Durand Antoine
(Stephanie), Avery McGlory (Aqua), Rahsaan Antoine, Valincia Antoine, Valon Harris, Samuel Antoine, Skylar Richard, Veronica Harris, Amanda Harris, Danny Antoine, Jr., Valonte and Diamond Antoine; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

