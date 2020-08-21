Groves Police arrests & responses: Aug. 12-18

Groves Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18

Aug. 12

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Garner Street.

Aug. 13

Brendon Holland, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated- 2 nd in the 3400 block of Berry.

in the 3400 block of Berry. A criminal trespass affidavit was issued in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

An information report was completed in the 5800 block of Jefferson.

Aug. 14

Justin Franklin, 33, was arrested in the 4700 block of Main for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sandra Chapman, 68, was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of Main.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 15

William Mallet, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 6900 block of Howe.

Marcos Herrera, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.

Aug. 16

Arieal Ross ,20, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.

Timothy Chatelain, 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Drive.

A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.

Aug. 17

Lloyd Stiles,38, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Franklin.

Almesia Moore, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Cove.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 39th.

Possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.

A fraud report was completed.

Aug. 18