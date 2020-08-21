expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2020

Groves Police arrests & responses: Aug. 12-18

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Friday, August 21, 2020

Groves Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18

Aug. 12

  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Garner Street.

Aug. 13

  • Brendon Holland, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated- 2nd in the 3400 block of Berry.
  • A criminal trespass affidavit was issued in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was completed in the 5800 block of Jefferson.

Aug. 14

  • Justin Franklin, 33, was arrested in the 4700 block of Main for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sandra Chapman, 68, was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of Main.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 15

  • William Mallet, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 6900 block of Howe.
  • Marcos Herrera, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.

Aug. 16

  • Arieal Ross ,20, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Timothy Chatelain, 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.

Aug. 17

  • Lloyd Stiles,38, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Franklin.
  • Almesia Moore, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Cove.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 39th.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • A fraud report was completed.

Aug. 18

  • Lannie Hagens, 57, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Jeremiah Jackson, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 25th Street.
  • Kaylynn Lewis, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated- 2nd in the 6000 block of Smith.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of Jefferson.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.

Local

Memorial High students taking advanatge of cutting edge Robogistics experience

Local

Pop’s Tires owner, prominent businessman Robert “Pop” Choate Sr. passes away

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Aug. 12-18

Groves

Texas will start posting coronavirus case data from public schools, education commissioner says

Groves

Tropical Depression lines up Texas landfall next week

Local

City reaches dire milestone with latest COVID-19 death in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Bulldogs rely on “better bond” for delayed volleyball season

Groves

Groves budget shows increase in values, decrease in tax rate

Groves

PNGISD’s in-person return “a welcome sight” students, administrators say

Local

Entergy provides update on plan to restore 556 streetlights across Port Arthur

Beaumont

Coalition for improving roads, creating jobs, stimulating economic recovery launches in Golden Triangle

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Groves

Business community provides trailer for Groves Police

Local

Brief power outage expected Thursday afternoon in parts of Port Arthur

Local

Woman on back of motorcycle killed in Tuesday afternoon PA crash

Groves

National Weather Service: Tropical wave poses threat to Texas

Local

UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Groves

WELCOME BACK — Van Buren Elementary students, teachers begin 1st day of school

Local

Port Neches Elementary team member tests positive for COVID-19, 7 others in quarantine 

Local

Port Arthur students, faculty react to return of in-person classes

Local

Port Arthur murder suspect’s bond set at $1 million

Groves

Ballot takes shape for elections in Groves, Port Neches

Local

Proposed city budget would give PA employees 2.5% salary increase

Local

UPDATE: Highway reopens in PA after authorities respond to auto pedestrian crash