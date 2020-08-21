expand
August 21, 2020

L.J. Belton

L.J. Belton

By PA News

Published 3:04 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

L.J. Belton, 90, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence in Port Arthur with his loving family at his side.

L.J. was born on September 27, 1930, in Morrow, Louisiana to Joseph and Virginia Belton.

He had lived in Port Arthur for over seventy years and was a member of the Church of Christ. L.J. was a retired machinist with Texaco Refinery for thirty-six years.

He loved to go fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who referred to him as the “Fixer.”

L.J. also enjoyed watching sports and he will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Survivors include his wife of seventy years, Olivia Delores Belton of Port Arthur; daughter, Cynthia Richard and her husband Larry of Fannett, Texas and Tiffany Keys of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters, Della Robinson and Susie Bennett both of Houston; grandchildren, Mandy Belton of Dallas, Amber Sostand and her husband Kirk of Beaumont, Carissa Richard of Austin, Bianca Belton of Japan, Torrey Keys of Villa Rica, Georgia, Lance Richard of Fannett and Samuel Keys of Villa Rica, Georgia; great grandchildren, Alex, Aubrey and Alivia.

L.J. was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Harold Belton and Clifford Belton.

A graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves under the direction of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

