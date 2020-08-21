expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2020

Paul N. Gennusa

Paul N. Gennusa

By PA News

Published 3:06 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

Paul N. Gennusa passed away at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on August 11th.

He was born on July 31, 1943, and grew up in Port Arthur, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1961.

He lived in Bridge City, TX until he retired from Total Refinery after 30 years of service.

He then relocated to Spring Branch, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris Gennusa, wife Shirley Gennusa, and granddaughter McKenna Kirk.

Paul loved fishing and hunting, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by wife Janeth Gennusa, son Paul Gennusa III, daughters Lindy Gennusa,  Kara Rose & spouse Kevin Rose, brother Ragan Gennusa, sister Lanell Mikeska & spouse A.J. Mikeska.

He is also survived by grandchildren Kagan Rose, Koral Nimentz, Madison Kirk, Jaxson Hicks, great-grandson Bentley Moody, nephew Michael Mikeska and niece Tracey Mikeska.

Services will be limited to immediate family.

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

Groves

Thursday afternoon update: Tropical Depression shifts west, local officials react

College/Pro Sports

Lamar University’s football game with Rice gets final verdict

Local

Texas-threatening storm expected to become tropical storm today

Local

Memorial High students taking advanatge of cutting edge Robogistics experience

Local

Pop’s Tires owner, prominent businessman Robert “Pop” Choate Sr. passes away

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Aug. 12-18

Groves

Officials: Storm watch, hurricane preparation underway in Jefferson County

Groves

Texas will start posting coronavirus case data from public schools, education commissioner says

Groves

Tropical Depression lines up Texas landfall next week

Local

City reaches dire milestone with latest COVID-19 death in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Bulldogs rely on “better bond” for delayed volleyball season

Groves

Groves budget shows increase in values, decrease in tax rate

Groves

PNGISD’s in-person return “a welcome sight” students, administrators say

Local

Entergy provides update on plan to restore 556 streetlights across Port Arthur

Beaumont

Coalition for improving roads, creating jobs, stimulating economic recovery launches in Golden Triangle

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Groves

Business community provides trailer for Groves Police

Local

Brief power outage expected Thursday afternoon in parts of Port Arthur

Local

Woman on back of motorcycle killed in Tuesday afternoon PA crash

Groves

National Weather Service: Tropical wave poses threat to Texas

Local

UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Groves

WELCOME BACK — Van Buren Elementary students, teachers begin 1st day of school

Local

Port Neches Elementary team member tests positive for COVID-19, 7 others in quarantine 

Local

Port Arthur students, faculty react to return of in-person classes