INDICTMENT: Suspect raises gun at Nederland officer “as if attempting to discharge”

BEAUMONT — A LaPorte man who police say pointed a handgun at pursuing officers while running across FM 365 following a Nederland burglary was indicted on several charges this week.

Zachary James Dean Rogers, also known as Zachary Dean Rogers, 24, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer, a second degree felony; burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony; and evading arrest/detention with previous convictions, a state jail felony.

According to probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Rogers was found inside a home in the 2300 block of Montagne on July 11 when Nederland police answered a call of a possible burglary.

Responding officers announced their presence, stating “police department” as they moved through the home. Then, as they moved toward the master bedroom they reportedly saw Rogers emerge from the adjoining bathroom. The suspect was wearing a red beanie, grey shirt, black pants and had a bandana covering his face.

Rogers, the officers stated in the warrant, raised his right arm while holding a silver revolver-style handgun.

At the sight of the gun, the officers backed to a safe spot as Rogers reportedly told them to stop and “that he was going to commit suicide.”

Officers then heard the sound of window blinds rustling.

One of the officers went outside and saw Rogers running from the scene and jumping a fence, and that’s when the foot chase began.

The officers followed the suspect, the warrant stated, while identifying themselves as police and telling him to stop.

At one point Rogers ran across FM 365, where he reportedly raised his gun toward an officer “as if attempting to discharge the handgun” before tucking the gun in his waistband.

Officers were able to reach Rogers, place him on the ground and handcuff him. After he was in handcuffs, a black Smith and Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found at his feet.

Police noted the gun Rogers reportedly aimed at them while at the home was found on the ground next to the window he escaped from.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.