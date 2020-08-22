expand
Ad Spot

August 22, 2020

Zachary James Dean Rogers

INDICTMENT: Suspect raises gun at Nederland officer “as if attempting to discharge”

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

BEAUMONT — A LaPorte man who police say pointed a handgun at pursuing officers while running across FM 365 following a Nederland burglary was indicted on several charges this week.

Zachary James Dean Rogers, also known as Zachary Dean Rogers, 24, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer, a second degree felony; burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony; and evading arrest/detention with previous convictions, a state jail felony.

According to probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Rogers was found inside a home in the 2300 block of Montagne on July 11 when Nederland police answered a call of a possible burglary.

Responding officers announced their presence, stating “police department” as they moved through the home. Then, as they moved toward the master bedroom they reportedly saw Rogers emerge from the adjoining bathroom. The suspect was wearing a red beanie, grey shirt, black pants and had a bandana covering his face.

Rogers, the officers stated in the warrant, raised his right arm while holding a silver revolver-style handgun.

At the sight of the gun, the officers backed to a safe spot as Rogers reportedly told them to stop and “that he was going to commit suicide.”

Officers then heard the sound of window blinds rustling.

One of the officers went outside and saw Rogers running from the scene and jumping a fence, and that’s when the foot chase began.

The officers followed the suspect, the warrant stated, while identifying themselves as police and telling him to stop.

At one point Rogers ran across FM 365, where he reportedly raised his gun toward an officer “as if attempting to discharge the handgun” before tucking the gun in his waistband.

Officers were able to reach Rogers, place him on the ground and handcuff him. After he was in handcuffs, a black Smith and Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found at his feet.

Police noted the gun Rogers reportedly aimed at them while at the home was found on the ground next to the window he escaped from.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur providing sandbags & sand Saturday afternoon

Groves

Sat. morning update: Tropical Storm Marco takes uncertain path; area schools on alert

Local

Port Arthur movie theater upgrades, reopening plan detailed

Local

INDICTMENT: Suspect raises gun at Nederland officer “as if attempting to discharge”

Local

VIRTUAL LEARNING: Port Arthur ISD working through 1st-week glitches

Local

Cupping & NeuroKinetic Therapy offered at Nederland’s Vitality Wellness Med Spa

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Destiny Mosely first African American female to earn Sam Houston acting scholarship

Local

Port Neches approves proposed tax rate for FY 2020-21

Local

ON THE MENU — Luby’s of Highway 73 reopens to Port Arthur fanfare

Groves

How long can schools stay virtual? Education director addresses questions, concerns

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Groves

PHOTO FEATURE: Business community provides trailer for Groves Police

Beaumont

Jefferson County indictments for week of Aug. 19

Local

Entergy celebrates 20 years of fan giveaways, local help

Local

Lamar State promoting free, flexible textbooks

Groves

Local schools eyeing hurricane potential; will make schedule changes as need arises

Beaumont

Police investigating Friday morning hopper trailer fatality crash

Groves

Tropical Depression shifts west, local officials react

College/Pro Sports

Lamar University’s football game with Rice gets final verdict

Local

Texas-threatening storm expected to become tropical storm today

Local

Memorial High students taking advanatge of cutting edge Robogistics experience

Local

Pop’s Tires owner, prominent businessman Robert “Pop” Choate Sr. passes away

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Aug. 12-18

Groves

Officials: Storm watch, hurricane preparation underway in Jefferson County