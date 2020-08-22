KATHIE’S KORNER — Faith toward God should lead to maturity

There are many scriptures about Faith, but let’s concentrate on the Foundation Stone of Faith.

Hebrews 6:12 lists six Foundation Stones for Christians. We should be taught these early in our Christian lives or in our lives, period! Faith is believing.

“Therefore let us move beyond the elementary teachings about Christ and be taken toward maturity not laying again the foundation …” It says, beyond to maturity, not going backwards. Are you mature? What a funny, provocative, question!

Everyone thinks they’re mature if they’re older, but I have my doubts. It will show in a person’s character.

In Matthew 17:18-20, Jesus had sent His disciples to drive out a demon to heal a young man. They came back telling Him it didn’t work and asking why didn’t the boy get free?

Jesus rebuked them and said it was because of their lack of faith and that if they have faith as small as a mustard seed, they can say to this mountain “move,” and it will move, and nothing will be impossible.

He prayed and the boy was free and hopefully His followers from doubt!

I know from experience that we all have imitated people we respected or looked up to or wanted to emulate, If you want to be a great basketball player, you don’t imitate Michael Jackson, you imitate Michael Jordan.

As a singer, I watched and listened to great, alto vocalists that I thought would help me eventually have my own style (my song).

As I knew I couldn’t sing exactly how they did or sound, then, I took vocal lessons for eight years with a coach in California as a youngster, singing in recitals, a trio, choirs and studios, finally, giving back my gifts of music to God, Who gave them to me in the first place.

What a relief to not take glory for performing, but giving glory to God for every note (only the good ones).

My husband and I could see God begin and change lives for good all over the world through the songs and musicians as we traveled for over 30 years using Music as our Tool of Evangelism, praise Him.

So, “we do not want you to become lazy, but to imitate those who through faith and patience inherit what has been promised.” — Hebrews 6:12

Choose a faith girl or guy to emulate, someone who believes in a Godly, peaceful, prosperous life, not the way they dress or talk, but their FAITH TOWARDS GOD!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.