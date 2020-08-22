expand
Ad Spot

August 22, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Dudley Champ came from great family

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, through Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, our 40th year class reunion was being held in Port Arthur.

Due to COVID-19, the Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1980 made a collective decision to reschedule the reunion due to safety reasons for all classmates, their families, friends and the community due to the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

This class reunion would have been the very first reunion that Dudley Champ participated in.

I was looking forward to seeing Dudley because I hadn’t seen my classmate since the day we graduated high school May 28, 1980.

Dudley was always a kind and friendly person. I also grew up at Sacred Heart Church with Dudley and his sweet and loving family.

My aunt, Laura Horton, was good friends with his mother, Mrs. Champ, who is resting now peacefully in Heaven. Her and Mrs. Champ would often spend lots of time together at Sacred Heart Church.

Aunt Laura would say often that all of Mr. and Mrs. Champ’s children are some fine kids.

I was saddened to hear the news of Dudley’s passing. I extend my deepest sympathies to Dudley’s family and friends.

May God continue to give them comfort peace and strength. R.I.P Dudley Champ.

— Sasha Morris Core, Houston; Lincoln High class of 1980

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur providing sandbags & sand Saturday afternoon

Groves

Sat. morning update: Tropical Storm Marco takes uncertain path; area schools on alert

Local

Port Arthur movie theater upgrades, reopening plan detailed

Local

INDICTMENT: Suspect raises gun at Nederland officer “as if attempting to discharge”

Local

VIRTUAL LEARNING: Port Arthur ISD working through 1st-week glitches

Local

Cupping & NeuroKinetic Therapy offered at Nederland’s Vitality Wellness Med Spa

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Destiny Mosely first African American female to earn Sam Houston acting scholarship

Local

Port Neches approves proposed tax rate for FY 2020-21

Local

ON THE MENU — Luby’s of Highway 73 reopens to Port Arthur fanfare

Groves

How long can schools stay virtual? Education director addresses questions, concerns

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Groves

PHOTO FEATURE: Business community provides trailer for Groves Police

Beaumont

Jefferson County indictments for week of Aug. 19

Local

Entergy celebrates 20 years of fan giveaways, local help

Local

Lamar State promoting free, flexible textbooks

Groves

Local schools eyeing hurricane potential; will make schedule changes as need arises

Beaumont

Police investigating Friday morning hopper trailer fatality crash

Groves

Tropical Depression shifts west, local officials react

College/Pro Sports

Lamar University’s football game with Rice gets final verdict

Local

Texas-threatening storm expected to become tropical storm today

Local

Memorial High students taking advanatge of cutting edge Robogistics experience

Local

Pop’s Tires owner, prominent businessman Robert “Pop” Choate Sr. passes away

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Aug. 12-18

Groves

Officials: Storm watch, hurricane preparation underway in Jefferson County