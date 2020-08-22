expand
August 22, 2020

Port Arthur providing sandbags & sand Saturday afternoon

By PA News

Published 2:18 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020

The City of Port Arthur is providing sandbags and sand at the Pavilion in the 500 block of Proctor Street from 3 to 6 p.m. today (Aug. 22).

Bring your own shovel.

Mask and maintaining social distancing are required.

There is still high uncertainty regarding the track and intensity forecast of Tropical Storm Marco.

Saturday morning’s forecasts show Southeast Texas being at risk from both tropical systems.

Tropical Storm Marco is intensifying, and could become a hurricane soon.

It is forecast to be in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and threaten Texas and/or Louisiana on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to move across the islands of the Caribbean, so it isn’t expected to strengthen until it gets in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

It will become a hurricane in the eastern Gulf and threaten Louisiana by Wednesday.

It is still too early to have any confidence on where the two storms will make landfall, so the following impact points are likely going to be changing over the next few days.

Winds: Hurricane force winds are possible along coastal areas, with strong tropical storm force winds along the I-10 corridor. Tropical storm force winds are possible further inland. The timing will be in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.

Storm Surge: Since it is possible we could see a category one hurricane in our region, storm surge is typically in the 2 to 8 ft above ground level range, with locally higher amounts, in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.

Rainfall: Depending on how fast the tropical systems are moving, rainfall totals conservatively could be in the 5 to 10 inch range, but if either storm stalls or slows down, much higher amounts are possible.

 

