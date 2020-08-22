Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16

Richard Thompson, 53, other agency warrant(s)

Jacob Cozad, 38, assault against a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, terroristic threat(s), resist arrest, search or transport.

Jose Gracian, 25, fail to display operator/driver’s license

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16

Aug. 10

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.

Aug. 11

Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 1400 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Wilson.

Aug. 12

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Fifth Street.

A person was arrested for assault against a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, terroristic threat(s), and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 700 block of Sierra.

Aug. 13

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2700 block of Miller.

Forgery/fraud was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 200 block of Grigsby.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Magnolia.

Aug. 14

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Third Street.

A person was arrested for failure to display operator/driver’s license in the 700 block of Lee.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Armstrong.

An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Vincent Place.

Aug. 15

No reports.

Aug. 16