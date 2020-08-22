Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16
- Richard Thompson, 53, other agency warrant(s)
- Jacob Cozad, 38, assault against a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, terroristic threat(s), resist arrest, search or transport.
- Jose Gracian, 25, fail to display operator/driver’s license
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16
Aug. 10
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.
Aug. 11
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 1400 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Wilson.
Aug. 12
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Fifth Street.
- A person was arrested for assault against a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, terroristic threat(s), and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 700 block of Sierra.
Aug. 13
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2700 block of Miller.
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 200 block of Grigsby.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Magnolia.
Aug. 14
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Third Street.
- A person was arrested for failure to display operator/driver’s license in the 700 block of Lee.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Armstrong.
- An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Vincent Place.
Aug. 15
- No reports.
Aug. 16
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.