August 22, 2020

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16

  • Richard Thompson, 53, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jacob Cozad, 38, assault against a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, terroristic threat(s), resist arrest, search or transport.
  • Jose Gracian, 25, fail to display operator/driver’s license

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16

Aug. 10

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.

Aug. 11

  • Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 1400 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Wilson.

Aug. 12

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Fifth Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault against a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, terroristic threat(s), and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 700 block of Sierra.

Aug. 13

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2700 block of Miller.
  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 200 block of Grigsby.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Magnolia.

Aug. 14

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Third Street.
  • A person was arrested for failure to display operator/driver’s license in the 700 block of Lee.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Armstrong.
  • An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Vincent Place.

Aug. 15

  • No reports.

Aug. 16

  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.

