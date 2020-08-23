expand
Ad Spot

August 23, 2020

City of Port Arthur says sandbag giveaway postponed until Monday after supplies run out

By PA News

Published 1:55 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

The City of Port Arthur has run out of sand and sandbags at this time, the city announced at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

“We will message everyone when supplies are available again,” a city statement read.

The Public Works Department for the City of Port Arthur will have sand and sandbags available to homeowners at the Downtown Pavilion, 500 Procter Street, and at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, beginning Monday (Aug. 24) at 8 a.m.

NOTE: THERE IS A 5-BAG LIMIT!

Residents are Required to: (1). Bring a shovel, (2). Wear a mask and (3) Maintain social distancing.

NOTE: THERE IS A 5-BAG LIMIT!

Local

City of Port Arthur says sandbag giveaway postponed until Monday after supplies run out

Groves

Jefferson County disaster declaration declared; Laura looks to make impact closer to Southeast Texas

Check this Out

GOLDEN FOOTBALL LIFE: Jimmy Johnson puts Port Arthur on Hall-of-Fame map

Groves

How long can schools stay virtual? Education director addresses questions, concerns

Local

ON THE MENU — Luby’s off Highway 73 reopens to Port Arthur fanfare

Groves

PHOTO FEATURE: Business community provides trailer for Groves Police

Local

City of Port Arthur sandbag giveaway continues Sunday in Monday

Local

Port Neches approves proposed tax rate for FY 2020-21

Local

Mayor calls for voluntary evacuation of parts of Port Arthur

Groves

Two hurricanes could hit Louisiana

Local

Port Arthur movie theater upgrades, reopening plan detailed

Local

INDICTMENT: Suspect raises gun at Nederland officer “as if attempting to discharge”

Local

VIRTUAL LEARNING: Port Arthur ISD working through 1st-week glitches

Local

Cupping & NeuroKinetic Therapy offered at Nederland’s Vitality Wellness Med Spa

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Destiny Mosely first African American female to earn Sam Houston acting scholarship

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Beaumont

Jefferson County indictments for week of Aug. 19

Local

Entergy celebrates 20 years of fan giveaways, local help

Local

Lamar State promoting free, flexible textbooks

Groves

Local schools eyeing hurricane potential; will make schedule changes as need arises

Groves

Sat. morning update: Tropical Storm Marco takes uncertain path; area schools on alert

Local

PA providing sandbags & sand Saturday afternoon

Beaumont

Police investigating Friday morning hopper trailer fatality crash

Groves

Tropical Depression shifts west, local officials react