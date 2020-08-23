Port Neches-Groves, Sabine Pass announce school cancellations
PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District will not be in session this week.
According to a statement released on the district’s social media page, “PNGISD ADVISORY: All PNGISD schools will be closed from Aug. 24-28. Stay safe, PNGISD. “
The news was released just after 7 p.m. Sunday and comes amid uncertain tracks for Marco and Laura.
Sabine Pass ISD made a similar announcement just after 8 p.m. Sunday, canceling school from Aug. 24-28.
Marco may not make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Monday – it may move west across southern Louisiana or the adjacent coastal waters, weakening as a tropical storm.
Because of this forecast change, a tropical storm warning is now in place as far west as Cameron, Louisiana.