CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System announces plans in advance of Laura’s impact

We continue to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura across the Gulf of Mexico.

As Tropical Storm Marco continues to weaken and becomes less of a threat to Southeast Texas, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen before making landfall in southeast Texas to south central Louisiana late Wednesday/early Thursday, possibly as a major hurricane.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System continues to take all necessary precautions, in advance of the storms, to protect our patients, our Associates and physicians and secure our facilities.

Watch our video of Paul Guidroz, Chief Nursing Executive, sharing our Preparation message: https://www.facebook.com/christushospitalsetx/posts/3297472606985669

At this time, we do not anticipate any impact to our facilities or services on Tuesday, August 25, with the following exception: CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Mary Outpatient Center – Outpatient services will be unavailable beginning Tuesday.

The ER will remain open and ready 24/7. We continue to closely examine the impact these storms will have to our scheduled procedures and outpatient services for the remainder of the week.

We ask the community to remember our NO VISITOR policy is still in effect.

Only those who are considered essential to patient care will be allowed to accompany patients.

Please watch for any updates on our website at www.christussetx.org and on the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/christushospitalsetx.