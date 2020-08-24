expand
August 24, 2020

PAISD closes school Tuesday-Friday due to threat of Laura

By PA News

Published 11:24 am Monday, August 24, 2020

Due to the threat of Tropical Storm Laura, the Port Arthur Independent School District will close from Tuesday (Aug. 25) through Friday (Aug. 28).

The district will reopen Aug. 31.

District officials will actively monitor the details of the storm and relay any information to the community as they know more.

“It is imperative that you remain engaged and monitor all communications from the District to you, through email and other means,” a PAISD statement read. “It is also imperative that instructional staff stay engaged with students.”

