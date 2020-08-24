expand
August 24, 2020

Port Arthur providing buses for those who do not have evacuation transportation

By Mary Meaux

Published 9:48 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

The city of Port Arthur will provide bus transportation for those who do not have evacuation transportation.

Registration will be at 8 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25) at the Bob Bowers Civic Center for transportation to predetermined locations outside of Jefferson County, Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said.

There will be temperature checks upon entering the civic center and health care workers will be present.

“We ask all evacuees to wear a face covering,” Hebert said.

The bus evacuation is a 24-hour operation and will continue day and night until all residents that need transportation are evacuated.

“We are asking that you only bring one bag or suitcase per person,” Hebert said. “If you bring a pet you are asked to bring a pet carrier.”

Parking will be available at the civic center.

Officials advise evacuees to bring enough medication for several days and to also bring any important paperwork such as prescriptions and insurance papers.

Port Arthur providing buses for those who do not have evacuation transportation

