expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

ASK A COP — How young is too young to ride on a motorcycle?

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Kate from Nederland Asks: I have a nephew that has a 4-year-old son whom he absolutely treasures. My nephew has a motorcycle and allows his son to ride on the roadway with him. He assures his son has a helmet on for his safety. I really don’t see this as being a safe mode to travel but I don’t know if there’s a law against such behavior. Is there a law in Texas that addresses the beginning age of a rider of a motorcycle?

Answer: There is absolutely a law in the state of Texas that prohibits riders under the age of 5 from riding as a passenger of a motorcycle on the roadway. I applaud your nephew for at least putting a helmet on his son, but even with the helmet he’s in violation of the Texas Transportation Code. Texas is one of few states that mandated a minimum age while being a rider of a motorcycle. Now, if there’s a side car, there’s no age restriction, but if the child is being transported on the seat behind the driver, he/she must be 5 years of age or greater. Also no one under 21 can be a passenger or driver  of a motorcycle without a helmet in the state of Texas.

Keith from Port Arthur Asks: Every time I go with my wife to pick up our daughter from daycare, she always parks in the no parking zone, but she leaves the flashers on because she plans to run in and out. She says she does it because she’ll be right back. I told her this is still illegal, but she doesn’t believe so.

Answer: The very reason why your wife turns on her hazard lamps is because she knows she’s doing something illegal. Keith, for some reason, people believe hazard lamps are the passageway to breaking the state of Texas laws, but hazard lamps don’t excuse willful transgressors of the law. If you make up your mind to park in a no parking zone, please understand you are violating state law, and your hazard lambs don’t magically give you clearance to break any of the state parking laws.

Gail from Beaumont Asks: Either I’m confused about the texting while driving law or it seems hardly anyone on the road seems to be paying attention. I’m constantly observing drivers texting and driving, not obeying the texting and driving law. Everywhere I go, I see people still with their phones in their hands while on the roadways. I thought Texas was now a hands-free cell phone zone! Could you please tell me the fine for texting while driving? Could you explain the laws regarding texting while driving in Texas?

Answer: It doesn’t really seem much has changed since the passing of the Texas Texting while Driving Law in 2017. Cellphones are still being used because the law says they can do everything else not relating to communicating via texting. This law has been presented in Texas four times before it finally passed in 2017. IN MY OPINION, this law is simply a band-aid on a serious gunshot wound. It doesn’t have much for law enforcement officers to work with. It only addresses reading, writing or sending electronic messages, but any other functions on cellphones are permitted. This is why we need this law stricter because. In 2014, 3,179 people in the U.S. were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers and an additional 431,000 were injured. In 2016, there were 109,658 traffic crashes in Texas alone that involved distracted driving, leading to over 3,000 serious injuries and at least 455 fatalities. The sobering truth is texting while driving makes a car accident 23-34 times more likely to occur. Here are the cellphone laws in Texas: (1) Drivers cannot send or receive electronic messages in Texas. (2) Drivers with learner’s permits are prohibited from using handheld cell phones in the first six months of driving. (3) Drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using wireless communications devices. (4) School bus operators are prohibited from using cell phones while driving if children are present. (5) In school zones, all drivers are prohibited from texting and using handheld devices while driving. Also, many municipalities have enacted their ordinance to combat the dangerous act of texting while driving. The fine for texting while driving is $25 up to $99.

Join Officer Rickey Antoine for Ask A Cop Live on KSAP 96.9 FM every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. as Antoine discusses the Ask A Cop article. Ask your question at 409-982-0247. Email your questions to Rickey.Antoine@portarthurtx.gov, call 409-983-8673  or mail them to:Ofc. Rickey Antoine, 645 4th Street, Port Arthur, Texas, 77640. If you happen to see me in public you can Ask A Cop!

 

Groves

Texas Gas Service shares safety tips as Hurricane Laura approaches

Groves

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County projections

Groves

Texas Department of Public Safety provides latest road closures & highway conditions

Groves

Entergy Texas responding to “triple threat” — 2 storms, COVID-19

Groves

MONDAY 10 pm UPDATE: Laura to reach hurricane strength within 18 hours

Local

Port Arthur providing buses for those who do not have evacuation transportation

Beaumont

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System announces plans in advance of Laura’s impact

Groves

UPDATE: Jefferson County issues full evacuation order, according to Judge, Mayors

Groves

MONDAY 4 p.m. UPDATE: Hurricane Laura landfall expected Wednesday overnight

Local

Lamar State, Bob Hope, Tekoa, St. Catherine talk school decisions this week

Groves

County judge, other mayors react to Bartie’s call for mandatory evacuation of PA on Tuesday

Groves

Port Arthur ISD, Nederland, PNG & Sabine Pass decide on hurricane prep, weekly schedule

Local

UPDATE: Mayor to call for mandatory evacuation of Port Arthur starting Tuesday morning

Local

PAISD closes school Tuesday-Friday due to threat of Laura

Local

Port Arthur residents fill sandbags, share concerns ahead of storms Marco & Laura

Groves

National Weather Service: Prepare for a Category 3 hurricane with Laura

Groves

SUNDAY 7 a.m. UPDATE: Hurricane Laura could bring 15 inches of rain with landfall

Groves

How are Texas gas prices impacted by 2 tropical systems?

Local

UPDATED: PA, Nederland, Port Neches, Groves providing residents the opportunity for sandbags on Monday

Groves

Weather Service releases Jefferson County Tropical Storm Marco impact forcast

Groves

Port Neches-Groves, Sabine Pass announce school cancellations

Local

City of Port Arthur says sandbag giveaway postponed until Monday after supplies run out

Groves

Jefferson County disaster declaration declared; Laura looks to make impact closer to Southeast Texas

Groves

How long can schools stay virtual? Education director addresses questions, concerns