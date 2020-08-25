expand
August 25, 2020

CHRISTUS details what’s closed, closing & staying open in its Southeast Texas system

By PA News

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System officials stressed Tuesday afternoon they continues to take all necessary precautions to protect our patients, Associates and physicians and secure local facilities.

Effective at end of business Tuesday, “we will be closing our campuses to ALL VISITORS. After (Tuesday), no visitors, including essential visitors will be allowed in our facilities.”

Requests for exceptions must receive nurse leadership approval.

Services

All elective or non-emergency surgeries as of noon Tuesday have ceased.

CLOSED NOW THROUGH THURSDAY:

  • CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Orthopedic Specialty Center and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute
  • CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Mary Outpatient Center – Outpatient services are closed and unavailable.
  • Wilton P. Hebert Health and Wellness Center – St. Elizabeth
  • Jasper Memorial – Outpatient Services only

CLOSING AS OF END OF BUSINESS, TUESDAY:

• CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Outpatient Pavilion – St. Elizabeth
• All medical office buildings at St. Elizabeth

CLOSING AT 7 A.M. WEDNESDAY:

• CHRISTUS St. Mary Outpatient Center Emergency Center

REMAINING OPEN:

  • St. Elizabeth ER open and ready 24/7
  • Jasper Memorial ER and ready 24/7

Additional updates on closure decisions will be communicated as they are made.

Please watch for any updates at christussetx.org and on the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System Facebook page facebook.com/christushospitalsetx.

The public information line will be updated with important information: 409-236-3300.

