August 25, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 25, 2020

By PA News

Published 1:18 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Helen Ruth Broussard, 86, of LaBelle, died Friday, August 21, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

James Charles Gary, 79, of Port Neches, died, Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Deanna “DeeDee” Taubert, 82, of Port Neches, Texas died Friday, August 21, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home in Port
Neches.

James Charles Gary, Sr., 74, of Port Neches, Texas passed away August 21, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home
in Nederland.

Maccie Lasha Rodrigues, 27, of Port Neches, Texas passed away August 18, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home
in Nederland.

Nancy Jean Odom, 84, of Groves, Texas passed away August 23, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Evelyn “Punk” Craddock, 84, of Spring, died Sunday, August 23, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

