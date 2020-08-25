expand
August 25, 2020

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Medical Center in Port Arthur remains open, releases statement in advance of hurricane

By PA News

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas released a statement about its facilities responses to Hurricane Laura.

The Port Arthur campus is remaining open during the mandatory evacuation of the city’s residents.

The Beaumont campus will remain open for emergency services.

“The safety of our patients and staff is always our highest priority. As we monitor Hurricane Laura’s approach to the Texas coast, both campuses of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Port Arthur and Beaumont – remain open to serve patients.

“We are in close contact with local City and County Officials regarding the mandatory evacuation order now in place for Port Arthur and Jefferson County. As an exempted institution, our hospital will remain open to meet the medical needs of the community as long as it is safe to do so.

“Appointments at our Port Arthur and Beaumont campus for elective surgeries, imaging studies, outpatient therapies and other services are cancelled until further notice and will be rescheduled once the storm has passed. The Emergency Department remains open.

“We are working to ensure close communication with our patients, and their families during this time.

“We will notify local media if the status changes for our emergency departments or hospital campuses.”

For ongoing updates, monitor medicalcentersetexas.org.

