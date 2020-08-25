expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County projections

By PA News

Published 6:14 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The National Weather Service released a county-by-county breakdown of impact from Hurricane Laura.

Forecasters stress these are not guarantees and there exists a significant margin for error.

The information was released just before 12 a.m. Tuesday and then updated at 6 a.m. Tuesday with worse impact.

Jefferson County was expected to receive wind from 50 to 75 mph, with gusts over 110 mph.

The storm surge is expected to reach four to six feet.

Rainfall is forecasted anywhere between four to eight inches, with a high of 12 inches.

The tornado threat is very low.

Groves

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County projections

Groves

Texas Department of Public Safety provides latest road closures & highway conditions

Groves

Entergy Texas responding to “triple threat” — 2 storms, COVID-19

Groves

MONDAY 10 pm UPDATE: Laura to reach hurricane strength within 18 hours

Local

Port Arthur providing buses for those who do not have evacuation transportation

Beaumont

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System announces plans in advance of Laura’s impact

Groves

UPDATE: Jefferson County issues full evacuation order, according to Judge, Mayors

Groves

MONDAY 4 p.m. UPDATE: Hurricane Laura landfall expected Wednesday overnight

Local

Lamar State, Bob Hope, Tekoa, St. Catherine talk school decisions this week

Groves

County judge, other mayors react to Bartie’s call for mandatory evacuation of PA on Tuesday

Groves

Port Arthur ISD, Nederland, PNG & Sabine Pass decide on hurricane prep, weekly schedule

Local

UPDATE: Mayor to call for mandatory evacuation of Port Arthur starting Tuesday morning

Local

PAISD closes school Tuesday-Friday due to threat of Laura

Local

Port Arthur residents fill sandbags, share concerns ahead of storms Marco & Laura

Groves

National Weather Service: Prepare for a Category 3 hurricane with Laura

Groves

SUNDAY 7 a.m. UPDATE: Hurricane Laura could bring 15 inches of rain with landfall

Groves

How are Texas gas prices impacted by 2 tropical systems?

Local

UPDATED: PA, Nederland, Port Neches, Groves providing residents the opportunity for sandbags on Monday

Groves

Weather Service releases Jefferson County Tropical Storm Marco impact forcast

Groves

Port Neches-Groves, Sabine Pass announce school cancellations

Local

City of Port Arthur says sandbag giveaway postponed until Monday after supplies run out

Groves

Jefferson County disaster declaration declared; Laura looks to make impact closer to Southeast Texas

Groves

How long can schools stay virtual? Education director addresses questions, concerns

Local

ON THE MENU — Luby’s off Highway 73 reopens to Port Arthur fanfare