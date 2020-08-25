Texas Gas Service shares safety tips as Hurricane Laura approaches

With Hurricane Laura approaching land, Texas Gas Service has released a collection of safety tips to help customers prepare before, during and after severe weather strikes.

Before the storm

Check around the natural gas meter and remove any objects that could be blown into or against the meter by strong winds or pushed into the meter by heavy rain and flooding.

Remove any branches or other objects above that could fall and damage the meter.

Do not stack anything on, attach anything to or cover the natural gas meter.

If you evacuate, we advise leaving your natural gas service on.

During the Storm

If you smell natural gas inside your home or have a natural gas emergency, please leave your home and move to a safe location if possible. Then call 911 and Texas Gas Service at 800-959-5325. Do not smoke or use any electrical equipment such as light switches, phones, door bells, garage doors openers or appliances.

After the Storm

If you hear a hissing or smell natural gas, do not operate any electrical equipment and leave the area immediately . When you are a safe distance away, call 911 and Texas Gas Service at 800-959-5325 .

do not operate any electrical equipment and . When you are a safe distance away, . Before you remove any trees or dig, call 811 (go online to Texas811.org or use the Texas811 app) to have underground utility lines located. Wait two business days for the lines to be marked.

(go online to Texas811.org or use the Texas811 app) to have underground utility lines located. Wait two business days for the lines to be marked. If your meter has been damaged, please call our emergency number at 800-959-5325 . If your damaged meter is leaking natural gas, leave immediately and call 911 and Texas Gas Service at 800-959-5325.

. If your damaged meter is leaking natural gas, leave immediately and call 911 and Texas Gas Service at 800-959-5325. If your natural gas meter was turned off or your service was interrupted during the storm, call our customer service at 800-700-2443 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT to have your service restored.

If your meter has been turned off, do NOT attempt to turn your meter on . Only a Texas Gas Service technician may turn it back on. Before service can be restored, our technician must check visible and accessible natural gas appliances inside your home or business.

. Only a Texas Gas Service technician may turn it back on. Before service can be restored, our technician must check visible and accessible natural gas appliances inside your home or business. If an appliance was underwater or moved during the storm due to flooding, we recommend that you do not use it . Have it inspected by a qualified service agent.

. Have it inspected by a qualified service agent. If you are concerned about the condition of piping within your home, we recommend having it inspected by a qualified service agent.

“Natural gas has proven to be resilient and reliable, even during the most challenging weather conditions, such as hurricanes,” said Christy Penders, communications manager for Texas Gas Service. “In fact, having a natural gas-powered generator can add a level of protection and peace of mind by powering a customer’s home or business when the electricity goes out.”