August 26, 2020

Jack Brooks Regional Airport

C130s provide “last chance” evacuation at Jack Brooks airport

By PA News

Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NEDERLAND — The State has sent 2 C130’s to provide a “last chance” evacuation for general population at the Jack Brooks airport.

If you have citizens that need evacuation after your embarkation hubs have closed, they can go to the Jack Brooks airport and be evacuated via the C130s.

They are not equipped for medical needs citizens, general population only.

Each C130 can only accept 40 people for a total of 80 evacuees per their COVID guidelines.

Once they are loaded they will fly the evacuees to the DFW area. They will not make a return trip.

The aircraft are on the ground now and are ready to accept evacuees.

