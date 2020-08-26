expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

‘Unsurvivable storm surge’ predicted by National Hurricane Center

By PA News

Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center are warning of ‘unsurvivable storm surge’ and ‘catastrophic damage’ from Hurricane Laura.

Now a major Category 4 storm, Laura is set to hit near the Texas-Louisiana border on Thursday morning as local officials scramble to evacuate thousands of residents.

The storm’s rapid intensification has shocked scientists and weather forecaster along the Louisiana-Texas border.

“Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes,” the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday. “This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline.”

Laura could bring storm surge of nearly 13 feet to the coastline as well as flash flooding and tornadoes on land.

“I’m running out of words. Hurricane Laura is now one of the fastest-intensifying storms in recorded history in the Gulf of Mexico,” climate scientist Eric Holthaus wrote in a tweet. “Laura now poses a catastrophic, potentially historic threat to coastal Louisiana.”

News

3 p.m. Storm Update: Water levels beginning to rise along coast as storm approaches

News

‘Unsurvivable storm surge’ predicted by National Hurricane Center

Local

C130s provide “last chance” evacuation at Jack Brooks airport

BREAKING NEWS

Curfew issued for Port Arthur residents ahead of Hurricane Laura

Groves

Mid-County leaders talk curfews, water supply & police response in hours before Laura strikes

Groves

DD7 prepares for Laura with 36 miles of flood levee, 20 pump stations

Groves

Those riding out Hurricane Laura share reasons why

Local

Port Arthur announces final transportation assistance for Wednesday

Groves

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Areas inside PA Hurricane Flood Protection system at risk

Local

Nederland ISD school year start Aug. 31 likely to be delayed

Groves

TUESDAY 4 p.m UPDATE: Jefferson County under Hurricane Warning, levee could be topped

Groves

Government to Jefferson Co. residents – 1st response will NOT be able to reach you if you stay

Beaumont

CHRISTUS details what’s closed, closing & staying open in its Southeast Texas system

Local

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie to PA residents: ‘I don’t want you to wait’

Groves

Not all listening but Mid-County officials stress now is time to leave

Local

Medical Center in Port Arthur remains open, releases statement in advance of hurricane

Local

Port Arthur residents line up Tuesday morning for evacuations

Groves

TUESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Laura expected to make landfall as Category 3 hurricane

Groves

Texas Gas Service shares safety tips as Hurricane Laura approaches

Groves

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County projections

Groves

Texas Department of Public Safety provides latest road closures & highway conditions

Groves

Entergy Texas responding to “triple threat” — 2 storms, COVID-19

Groves

MONDAY 10 pm UPDATE: Laura to reach hurricane strength within 18 hours

Local

Port Arthur providing buses for those who do not have evacuation transportation