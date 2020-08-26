expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

Wednesday 6 p.m. Update: Winds, heavy rains beginning to move onshore; 40-mile deep storm surge feared

By PA News

Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Storm surges that could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the coastline — some as high as 20 feet — are being predicted for Hurricane Laura by the National Hurricane Center Wednesday.

Forecasters say floodwaters may not recede for several days after the Category 4 hurricane moves through the area Wednesday night through Thursday.

At 6 p.m., sustained winds of 39 mph were being reported at Caillou, Lousiana, and on Vermillion Bay in Louisiana. Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are beginning to spread onshore.

The National Hurricane Center predicts hurricane-force winds are expected tonight in portions of the hurricane warning area, with catastrophic wind damage expected where Laura’s eyewall moves onshore. Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts will likely spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana Thursday.

Flash flooding along small streams, urban area and roadways is expected into Thursday from far eastern Texas to Louisiana and Arkansas.

At 6 p.m. Hurrican Laura was 130 miles SE of Port Arthur with 145 mph winds, The storm was moving northwest at 15 mph.

News

Please say a prayer for Port Arthur, Southeast Texas and all in storm’s path

News

9 p.m. Wednesday UPDATE: Winds picking up as Hurricane Laura grows stronger, inches closer to landfall

News

Wednesday 6 p.m. Update: Winds, heavy rains beginning to move onshore; 40-mile deep storm surge feared

News

3 p.m. Storm Update: Water levels beginning to rise along coast as storm approaches

News

‘Unsurvivable storm surge’ predicted by National Hurricane Center

Local

C130s provide “last chance” evacuation at Jack Brooks airport

News

Curfew issued for Port Arthur residents ahead of Hurricane Laura

Groves

Mid-County leaders talk curfews, water supply & police response in hours before Laura strikes

Groves

DD7 prepares for Laura with 36 miles of flood levee, 20 pump stations

Groves

Those riding out Hurricane Laura share reasons why

Local

Port Arthur announces final transportation assistance for Wednesday

Groves

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Areas inside PA Hurricane Flood Protection system at risk

Local

Nederland ISD school year start Aug. 31 likely to be delayed

Groves

TUESDAY 4 p.m UPDATE: Jefferson County under Hurricane Warning, levee could be topped

Groves

Government to Jefferson Co. residents – 1st response will NOT be able to reach you if you stay

Beaumont

CHRISTUS details what’s closed, closing & staying open in its Southeast Texas system

Local

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie to PA residents: ‘I don’t want you to wait’

Groves

Not all listening but Mid-County officials stress now is time to leave

Local

Medical Center in Port Arthur remains open, releases statement in advance of hurricane

Local

Port Arthur residents line up Tuesday morning for evacuations

Groves

TUESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Laura expected to make landfall as Category 3 hurricane

Groves

Texas Gas Service shares safety tips as Hurricane Laura approaches

Groves

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County projections

Groves

Texas Department of Public Safety provides latest road closures & highway conditions