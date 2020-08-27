expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

BRIAN JOHNSON — Top three myths about dog training

By PA News

Published 6:03 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

Myth No. 1: You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. …

The truth is that you can teach any teachable dog.  Just like people, learning has more to do with attitude than age.

 

Certain breeds of dogs are mean and should be avoided. While it is true that there are some traits that are typical within breeds such as the desire to retrieve, point, or herd, most behaviors are learned.  Proper training and socializing play a larger part than genetics when it comes to being nice or nasty.

 

Rather than purchase a dog from a breeder, it is more responsible to “rescue or adopt” a dog from a shelter.  It seems that we live in a day and time when everyone is trying to tell everyone else what they should do and how they should do it.

The purchase of a dog is a deeply personal and long-term commitment. Each potential pet owner should consider all options and decide the best one for them.

Some people choose to have children naturally and others choose to adopt. Some people only buy new cars while others feel great with a good used one.

The main thing is to make sure that you are ready to provide for the needs of your new dog for the next 10-15 years.

Pick well and treat them right and you will be glad you did.

 

Brian Johnson, originally of Port Neches, is pastor of First Baptist Church of Winnie, owner of DuckDogTrainer.com and outdoors writer for The News.

Education

Mid-County schools undecided on when to start schools in wake of storm

Groves

Governor Abbott: Surviving Category 4 Laura is a miracle

Local

Homeless woman shot, killed after Port Arthur, Beaumont evacuees get into fight, police say

Local

PHOTOS (UPDATED): Hurricane Laura sweeps through Port Arthur with minimal damage

News

Governor, Sen. Cornyn to survey damage in Orange today

Groves

Mid-County misses brunt of storm force, power loss largest concern

Groves

UPDATE: Port Arthur spared extensive disaster from Laura; city manager says all roads are open

News

Houston-area engineer samples wind measurements in Port Arthur during storm

News

Thousands without power in Port Arthur, surrounding areas

News

Hurricane Laura makes landfall, full extent of damages to come as day breaks

News

Please say a prayer for Port Arthur, Southeast Texas and all in storm’s path

News

9 p.m. Wednesday UPDATE: Winds picking up as Hurricane Laura grows stronger, inches closer to landfall

News

Wednesday 6 p.m. Update: Winds, heavy rains beginning to move onshore; 40-mile deep storm surge feared

News

3 p.m. Storm Update: Water levels beginning to rise along coast as storm approaches

News

‘Unsurvivable storm surge’ predicted by National Hurricane Center

Local

C130s provide “last chance” evacuation at Jack Brooks airport

News

Curfew issued for Port Arthur residents ahead of Hurricane Laura

Groves

Mid-County leaders talk curfews, water supply & police response in hours before Laura strikes

Groves

DD7 prepares for Laura with 36 miles of flood levee, 20 pump stations

Groves

Those riding out Hurricane Laura share reasons why

Local

Port Arthur announces final transportation assistance for Wednesday

Groves

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Areas inside PA Hurricane Flood Protection system at risk

Local

Nederland ISD school year start Aug. 31 likely to be delayed

Groves

TUESDAY 4 p.m UPDATE: Jefferson County under Hurricane Warning, levee could be topped